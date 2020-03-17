Mona Charen: After this, voters will take their responsibility seriously

If we are not successful in inhibiting the spread of the virus right now -- to "flatten the curve" as the epidemiologists have taught us to say -- the crush in our hospitals could be catastrophic. If hundreds of thousands of sick Americans show up at hospitals all at once, the staffs will be overwhelmed. The U.S. has about 1 million hospital beds, and 68% of them are usually occupied. That leaves about 300,000 spare beds. In China, 15% of those infected required hospitalization. If the virus spreads very rapidly, and if only 5% of American cases require hospitalization, we will run out of hospital beds on May 16. This is, as the saying goes, as serious as a heart attack. It means many Americans who are now out for dinner and walking the dog will die on gurneys in makeshift clinics in hospital cafeterias. Some percentage of them will die because they couldn't access intensive care.

Trump did not create the virus, but his solipsism has deepened the crisis. What is his chief talking point? That he halted flights from China. He did this on Jan. 31, after major airlines like United, Delta and American had already canceled dozens of flights and waived cancelation fees for their passengers.