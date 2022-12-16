Lloyd Omdahl: What happened to Christmas peace

"And suddenly there appeared with the angel a multitude of heavenly host, praising God, and saying, 'Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among men with whom He is pleased.'''

To the shepherds on the hillside, this was a promise of peace on earth, led by the new Prince of Peace born in Bethlehem. The angels boldly declared that a change in the world was about to happen and peace would reign among the nations and Christians of the world. So what happened to this great hope for peace on earth?

From the very beginning of Christianity, we have seen more war than peace. And many of the bloody battlefields were not caused by secular unbelievers but by Christians killing each other.

Within the very first century, the "Church" used violence to fight what it believed to be heresy. Thousands of people were murdered for believing wrongly.

Rather than pursuing peace, the Christian community preferred bloodshed, especially in England where the people were required to change religion with every turnover of kings and queens. Armies rode across the country to enforce the official religion of the kingdom.

And in the United States, the pilgrims came to worship as they pleased and make everybody else to do the same.

While freedom of religion helped calm the troubled souls, Americans were just as violent -- burning Catholic churches, killing Mormons, making war and murdering Indians by the millions. Our history is replete with burnings and killings over religion.

Gradually, Christians learned to live with a variety of denominations and decided that Christmas needed to be more fun so they brought in Santa Claus, improved the drinks, started Black Friday and made a Christmas that put Barnum & Bailey to shame.

Even though we pay homage to the reason for Christmas, He has become a minor player in the celebration. In this land of unprecedented prosperity, Christmas has become one huge commercial celebration that dims the image of Christ so that even the atheists can join in.

It seems that we all give lip service to peace on earth but there still is no peace.

Unfortunately, peace is contrary to our instincts. God gave humans a drive for survival so that selfishness and greed are necessary but undermine any hope for peace.

Our capitalistic system validates -- even promotes -- greed. Capitalism is about getting. On the other hand, communism is about sharing. And sharing is not in our hearts.

When it comes to greed, Christian scholar George Barna has concluded there is no difference between believers and nonbelievers. Numerous other theologians have affirmed his allegation. In life, our instinct is to get more and more of our share. It's a matter of the human heart.

To overcome the greed instinct, the Prince of Peace asks for a change of heart -- a change big enough to create a new lifestyle. When a Christ-follower surrenders money, time and goods to God there isn't anything left to lose. When we have nothing to lose, instead of shooting burglars Christians should help them look for the valuables.

Overcoming the human instinct is not easy. In fact, many "Christians" have surrendered to the culture so all that is left of Christianity is a cultural religion that does not overcome greed. Many would rather switch than fight.

Until the people have a personal peace in their hearts, we can't have peace in the world. So peace really starts at home.