Lloyd Omdahl: The downside of the teaching profession

If you or your children are considering going into teaching for a career, you might want to reconsider such a decision.

First, compared to other college graduates, the salary is only 78% of those equally educated. In North Dakota it isn’t competitive with peers. At an average salary of $52,000, the state ranks 46th in the country. Chances are teachers will always be paid 22% less. Significant change occurs only when there are strikes or riots.

Second, teachers are losing control of education with the politicization of schools, which will get worse and never better.

Politicians, supported by parents, are now issuing mandates that circumvent the academic quality of education.

Just because it is possible to create new beings doesn’t give parents new insights in teaching that make them superior to trained educators. Idiots can have children and some do. But they are still idiots.

Home schooling can be as good as, or better than, regular classes only when the parent has special training in teaching.

The pressure on the classroom teacher is growing. The far right is caucusing to elect or recall school boards that will make teaching more political. Young people going into education will have to become educated in political science, social psychology and criminal science to survive. Their jobs will become more and more political.

To compound the crisis, hard line “Christians” want to prescribe an education that manifests their special theology without contemplating the rights of other denominational persuasions.

Laws are being passed to permit parents to overrule the judgment of professional educators. These laws permit parents to review, critique and kill curricula; to bring back the old book-burning days; to countermand the COVID-19 masks that protect teachers, etc. etc. etc. And there is no end to “etc."

Without question, the country is facing a crisis in education. Just about every state has a teacher shortage and is trying to manage the shortage with Band-Aid short-term solutions.

Kansas lowered the standards for substitute teachers and removed the limit on the number of days retired teachers can work; Michigan is permitting secretaries and staff to serve as substitutes; some Oklahoma elementary classes are being covered by the local police. And so it goes with states being as creative as they can under the circumstances and, in many cases, the quality of education is taking a beating.

So why should any sensible person prepare for a career of stress that has become magnified in the last few years? Much of the social conflict today involves education -- and teachers are caught in the middle.

As a political science professor, I was aware of the need for university graduates to be prepared for the real world. If they were majors in political science, I would ask them what they were going to do with such a major. If they didn’t suggest law school or university professorship, I would suggest a second major in a field that had promise of a job.

With the turmoil in education, majors in education would be well-advised to get a second major that would qualify them for alternate employment. Of course, that advice goes to all students studying in fields that are “iffy” when it comes to employment.

Twenty-five percent of teachers leave education every year; another 20% take on second jobs because teaching is not adequately financed. Facts dictate a faster turnover in education. Parachute courses will be in demand.

In the final analysis, all of this political haggling will hurt the kids the most.

Lloyd Omdahl is a political scientist and former North Dakota Democratic lieutenant governor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0