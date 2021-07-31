Lloyd Omdahl: Term limits question citizen competence

A committee of petitioners is proposing a constitutional amendment that would limit future North Dakota legislators to eight years of service.

The proposal would “grandfather” in all legislators now serving, meaning that all of the alleged evils of the present body would be preserved over the next 30 years.

Because the Republicans have overwhelming majorities in both houses, they would eventually suffer the greatest impact of term limits. Since one-party states are always on the verge of fragmentation, there would be more primary fights over legislative seats that would pit Republicans against Republicans.

Conservative hopes

Perhaps it is the hope of the petitioners that present legislators would be replaced by new members whose ideology would be more to the right. There are a number of national ideology groups ready to push more conservative policy through state legislatures.

If this measure gets on the ballot in 2022, campaigns in other states suggest that it would pass handily. Of the 15 states that have term limits, the “yes” vote averaged around 65%. A landslide in any election.

In the absence of a valid public opinion poll, we can only guess why the public is so eager to adopt term limits.