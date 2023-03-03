With absolute control of all branches of state government, the Republicans are enjoying the fruits of one-party government.

The legislative branch has become dominant because Republicans have such a large majority it can override a governor’s veto so the governor is no longer able to protect victims of the ravages of a runaway one-party legislature.

While on the university faculty, my major courses were state and local government in America and political parties so I am very familiar with the consequences of one party domination. The one-party Southern states became known as the most oppressive. And it is starting to show in North Dakota.

The dominant party has an inclination to expand its power and jurisdiction so it controls the most picayune matters. The present legislature is full of trash bills that do not relate to good management.

The legislature is meddling in local government with its mandates. It is dismantling “home rule,” a form of local government that North Dakota has had for 50 years. The one-party legislature is destroying something that has served counties and cities well in handling local problems.

The bill to require proof of citizenship is designed to reduce the number of voters. The role of citizens in initiating and referring measures is being attacked by another measure. Meanwhile, it killed a bill that would have required disclosure of campaign finances.

The legislature is choking on it’s losses – the ethics commission, medical marijuana and abortion measures – at the hands of the people’s action through the initiative process.

As the legislature protects its power base, it became disturbed by State Auditor Joshua Gallion when he started applying nonpartisan values to his work. As a consequence, legislators in the last session voted to limit his jurisdiction.

While the legislature is frying little fish, the business of the state is being neglected. And the tiger that needs taming is the oil industry. While legislators are quibbling over cultural issues, the oil industry is running loose in the state.

Now I agree with Scott Hennen. We ought to show gratitude for the millions of dollars oil tycoon Harold Hamm is pouring into North Dakota programs and projects. We should have gratitude because he wouldn’t have to do this. So here is my gratitude.

At the same time, the money he is donating was provided by fracking in western North Dakota where profits have far exceeded the size of the donations many times over. State executives and legislators have never said “no” to the oil industry.

During this session, the legislature proposes to give more tax breaks to the oil industry. This in addition to being allowed free reign in the oil field.

North Dakota donates $12 million yearly with loose flaring regulations; oil spills are always reported smaller than they turn out to be; penalties for violations are minimal; state funding is paying for research the industry ought to pay; and who knows what is traded at friendly luncheons.

The legislators are on a virtual drunk. We are entitled to so much oil funding that the legislature is throwing money around indiscriminately – one plan promises everybody $10 million except for education, health and children and family services.

If the people of North Dakota knew all of the details of the oil rip-off, they would “come over the hill with pitchforks.”

The biggest problem with one-party governments is the lack of accountability. The legislators that have introduced self-serving legislation are answerable to no one. If their constituents realized how the big oil tax giveaway was affecting their schools or other human services, there would be changes. Unfortunately, their attention is being diverted by the little fish.

Veteran observers with a background of observing past legislatures have already agreed that this is one of the worst legislatures in our history.

Maybe term limits was not enough. A one-house legislature would do much to establish accountability.