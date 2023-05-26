Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After the tumultuous session of the legislature, it’s time to resurrect the idea of a one-house legislature. If anything the legislature lacks, it’s transparency and without transparency there can be no accountability.

Everybody has been playing games with the two-house system. Lobbyists tell their story to one house but then if it fails, they come up with a different angle in the second house.

Legislators play the game as well. “Oh, the other house did that” is a common answer when a legislator doesn’t want to take the blame for bad legislation.

Then there are the conference committees that meet at the end of the session to reconcile differences between the houses. They may radically change the intent of the bill in dispute without a hearing on the changes.

In the last session, a conference committee came up with an unannounced change in fiscal policy. They proposed taking Legacy money to balance the budget, a completely new tack. Fortunately, Gov. Doug Burgum still had enough ink in his pen to veto the measure.

It is difficult for citizens to keep track of proposals when they are killed in one house and resurrected in the second. It is just about necessary to sit in the balcony for an ordinary citizen to understand what is going on.

We often hear praise for our “citizens legislature” because it is limited to 80 days per biennium. The citizens they’re thinking about are the legislators themselves. It’s been an argument used to defend the biennial sessions. Maybe we need to start talking about it from a different angle – the legislature belongs to the citizens and that’s what makes it a citizen’s legislature.

Nebraska adopted a one-house senate of 49 members in the mid-1930s. This unusual decision was made for two reasons – U.S. Sen. George Norris and the Depression.

Sen. Norris was very popular in Nebraska so the citizens trusted his judgment. But it was the hardship of the Depression that sold the unicameral for being cheaper than the two-house. (There would be half as many junkets for one thing.)

Because the one-house legislature has been an interest since the 1960s, I went to Nebraska during their legislative session to learn about the system. Since we feel we need two houses to check each other, Nebraska adds additional hearings to their process so it is more thorough and transparent.

Using the one-house system has not impaired Nebraska as a state. Freedom and democracy are just as rampant in the Cornhusker state as the other 49 states. Those who are benefiting from the two-house confusion concoct all kinds of fears o keep the present system.

All of the lobbyists, bureaucrats and legislators are cozy comfortable with the confusing present system. A more transparent system would curb the lobbyists who are operating out there on the periphery. They like a confused system that can be manipulated.

A body of 75 members, each elected from a single district, would bring legislators closer to their constituents. North Dakota doesn’t need 150 legislators. Calculated on a per capita basis, North Dakota has a larger legislature than all other states except New Hampshire.

The naysayers ask: “If the one-house is so good, why haven’t other states adopted it?” The answer is simple: because nobody stands to make money on such a change and if nobody makes money nobody will finance a statewide campaign to take on the entrenched interests.

We have a problem: we don’t have a George Norris or a Depression.