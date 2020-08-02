Lloyd Omdahl: Legislature trying to block amendment measures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Once again the North Dakota Legislature is trying to obstruct constitutional amendments proposed by petition of the people.

At the present time, constitutional amendments initiated by citizens go straight to the ballot for an up or down vote. If approved, the amendment goes into effect.

Under the Legislature’s proposal, a measure approved by the people would first go to the Legislature where, if rejected by the Legislature, it would go to the next biennial election for a second vote of the people.

While the Legislature has had an adversarial attitude toward the initiative process since it was adopted in 1914, it has become incensed with petition sponsors adding language to the constitution which puts subjects outside the reach of the Legislature.

One such addition was the ethics commission which has become Section 14 of the constitution and fills two full pages of text. It violates the standards of good constitution language by including a considerable amount of legislative material, but this is what we end up with when the Legislature stonewalls the public.