Lloyd Omdahl: Huge fallout from 2022 election

The runoff election in Georgia will be a waste of money. All signs point to a Raphael Warnock win and the Democrats will end up with a two-seat edge in the U.S. Senate.

For the party of the president to pick up rather than lose seats is very unusual. Looking at the past figures, political observers were unanimous in their expectation that the Democrats would lose both houses of Congress.

Noted Professor James Campbell observed 30 years ago:

"In midterm elections, the greater a party's prior presidential vote margin the greater its loss of congressional votes and seats."

Since President Biden won by a razor-thin margin, we should have expected a standoff in congressional seats in 2022. Campbell was right.

Here are the reasons Warnock is going to win. Donald Trump's grip on the Republican Party has been diminished. Since the Democrats will have already gained control of the Senate, Republicans will have a difficult time rallying their voters because control is the name of the game. Republicans will find fundraising more difficult since the goal has been lost.

Democrats have a larger pool of nonvoters while Republicans have fewer nonvoters to take to the polls. A larger proportion of Republicans vote while most of the nonvoters are Democrats. Georgia Democrats have a more effective get-out-the vote system, demonstrated by their turnout in spite of the legislation designed to keep Democratic-leaning voters from the polls.

With control gone, Georgia anti-abortionists will give Herschel Walker's abortion record closer scrutiny. Republicans will be impaired by internal party fighting over who should bear the fault for the losses. Trump may have been weakened to the point at which competitors for the 2024 nomination will appear, e.g. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, causing more dissension.

ND Dems swamped ... again

While the national Democrats were making history, the North Dakota Dem-NPL was very likely making its own history with the smallest number of legislators since before the merger of the Democrats and the Nonpartisan League in 1956. History tells us that lopsided one-party states eventually break into factions. That is already happening in North Dakota.

Mustering only 25% of the vote in the last few elections, North Dakota Democrats have little to look forward to. However, the 2022 election provided a new prospect, running not as a Democrat but as an independent. Cara Mund won 38% of the vote against all odds.

Forum columnist Jim Shaw summed it up best: "Only losing by 25% was quite remarkable considering she got into the House race late, ran against an established Republican incumbent, ran as an independent, had little money, and had no staff to help her."

If she would have had all of the resources Congressman Armstrong had, Mund could have become North Dakota's newest congressmember.

Did term limits send a message?

With a vote of 63% yes and 37% no, what message were voters sending to the state Legislature?

Some of the yes vote must be attributed to the cultural negative dislike North Dakotans have for government in any form. The measure was initiated by right-wingers who hoped to gain more seats in future legislatures with a term-limit shakeup.

The experiences in other term-limited states indicate that will not happen. If the voters are trying to send a message to a recalcitrant Legislature, no one will be able to say what that message is. Maybe it is just "do something."