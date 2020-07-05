Lloyd Omdahl: Coronavirus ‘ain’t over 'til it’s over’

It is not in North Dakota’s political culture to let the government require social distancing, hand washing or wearing a mask. Groomed during the rugged pioneer days when nothing happened unless you did it yourself, we cemented individualism into our culture. We are rugged individualists.

Because of this attitude, at least half of the state’s population is circulating freely in the box stores and other retail and service businesses without safeguards. No government is going to tell them what to do.

We don’t know enough about this virus to be treating it like the neighbor’s dog. It’s a moving target that is running ahead of vaccine trials now being performed by dozens of laboratories in as many countries.

(Wouldn’t it be embarrassing if China found a vaccine first? What a bargaining chip they would have.)

Let alone our ignorance over the long lasting health problems for those who have had the illness, the virus is an unpredictable danger because it is mutating. And if it is already mutating in these early stages, we have no way of knowing how new strains will speed up the spread of the virus.

According to Egon Ozer at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, reporting in the Washington Post, the virus is mutating again and again.