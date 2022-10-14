Lloyd Omdahl: American democracy is on the ropes

American democracy is suffering from the symptoms of terminal illness. To have a "government of the people, for the people" it is necessary that the people are willing to govern.

Through the decades, we have expanded the definition of "the people" to include millions of people who lack the interest to assume their roles as governors. For various reasons, we are able to muster only two-thirds of the voters in presidential elections and even fewer in the off-year races. One third of the population has bailed out -- surrendered their responsibilities as governors of their democracy.

Not only have we seen defection of voters but their attitudes have gone from distrust to outright rebellion. The democratic well has been poisoned. Polls show that the growing hostility between major parties has killed any hope of cooperation.

When a democracy hates itself, there is little hope for the future. Unless we can start talking to each other rationally, the U.S.S. ship of state will be dead in the water.

Another threat to meaningful democracy are the campaign costs that are running wild. Money is buying policy by feeding friendly candidates. Unable to apply Methodist common sense, the U.S. Supreme ruled that corporations are people and, therefore, are free to dump money into campaigns, i.e. buy candidates.

When it comes to policy, the votes of Republicans and Democrats are cast in favor of their lobbying benefactors.

Case in point: the cost of drugs has become outrageous because both parties have given mouth service to cutting the cost of drugs but they fail to act because pharmaceutical companies have effectively bought enough influence to prevent remedial action.

Bought Republicans have protected these predatory corporations while bought Democrats have muffled their opposition. The Democrats have controlled the executive and legislative branches of government for two years so why haven't they made the high cost of drugs a primary issue? The high cost of drugs is depriving lower income people of medications causing unnecessary deaths.

Unless drastic action is taken to control pollution, our grandchildren will be wearing gas masks for breathing instead of masks for COVID. Today's polluters are worried only about tomorrow's bottom line and not the problems of future generations. Here again, money talks louder than the public interest.

Then there is the growing number of "Christian nationalists" who want a country made up of only white Christians. They hope for a pure white (Aryan?) population that no longer accepts other religions and races. One of their goals is to prohibit all immigration, meaning that all of those businesses searching for first step immigrant employees will continue closing or cutting service.

Since a majority of Americans subscribe to the Christian faith, we need to address the illusion that America has no cause for concern because God created America and will guarantee our future. To believe that God creates countries means we must also believe that the war machines of Joseph Stalin and Adolph Hitler were created by God.

Practicing free well, 55 human beings hammered out the U.S. Constitution in 1787. Those who refuse to accept that fact have never read the Federalist Papers, Madison's notes or the convention proceedings. All they know is what they have been told by others.

It is time to admit reality.

The world has seen democracies before the U.S. Constitution, proving that democracies can fail. Our democracy cannot survive when "the people" hate their government, when money can buy policy, when revolutionaries attack the Capitol, or when the "people" walk away from their responsibilities.

In the November election, North Dakotans will decide two issues -- legalization of recreational marijuana and limiting terms of state legislators. Many of the electors at the polls will see the measures for the first time; many others will make a quick on-site decision. Fewer will know or care about the consequences.

The prognosis for a democracy in these stormy complex years is not good.