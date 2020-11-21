Lloyd Omdahl: A COVID-19 message for the clergy

Other churches are outright belligerent and have held services in defiance of government mandates.

Apparently, those clergy have not been reading their own guide book.

Romans 13:1-7: “Every person is to be in subjection to the governing authorities.” Titus 3:1: “Remind them to be subject to rulers, to authorities…” 1 Peter 2:13-14: Submit yourselves for the Lord’s sake to every human institution…..” Matthew 22:21: “Render to Ceasar the things that are Ceasar’s.”

So, clergy, you answer by quoting Acts 4:19 where Peter and John told the authorities that “we must obey God rather than men.” I am not impressed. That arbitrary response has been used to defend all kinds of behavior that is not in the will of God. In the COVID-19 pandemic, it sounds arrogant.

When the health people have suggested broad shutdown, some churches have protested, noting that the bars and restaurants are exempt from closure while churches are expected to go online.

In the first place, Scripture calls for genuine obedience and humility. When Jesus said to turn the other cheek, he didn’t suggest that we argue the point.