Jonah Goldberg: Trump's delay-the-election tweet was just a distraction

More recently, the left has been all over the place on presidential powers. They've wanted Trump to nationalize the health care system to fight the pandemic but are outraged by the president's "trampling" of state sovereignty in response to riots in Oregon and elsewhere. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio begged Trump to send in the army to fight the pandemic but is scandalized by the idea of Trump sending federal agents to quash violent protests.

Well, presumably, all of them are happy that the president can't unilaterally move elections to suit his political needs. Hopefully progressives will remember their gratitude in the years to come.

One of the beauties of our constitutional structure is that it makes it difficult for any actor to abuse power across the whole country. Even if one succeeds, there are safeguards to see that the abuse is temporary. Governors can screw up their own states but are powerless beyond their borders. Presidents can get away with all sorts of bad ideas but are constrained from making them worse by the various checks on their authority. And even when those checks fail, as has happened, there's always the final check: elections, which allow voters to say, "Enough."

Nationalizing elections, policing, education or even, in some respects, pandemic-fighting doesn't guarantee dictatorship or the universalizing of mistaken policies. But it makes it much easier. If Trump's terrible (albeit successful) attempt to distract from a bad economy served as a teachable moment for the left and everyone else, it will have been worth it.

Jonah Goldberg writes for the Los Angeles Times.

