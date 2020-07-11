Jonah Goldberg: Trump using US history as a cudgel in the culture war

In this climate, if one side embraces an idea, the other recoils from it. It’s bad enough when this dynamic infects (and blocks) public policy. But when the Declaration of Independence, the founding and even Abraham Lincoln become cudgels in a partisanship-infected culture war, it’s much more dismaying.

In England, the monarch is the head of state but not the head of government. This distinction allows the monarchy to stay above the partisan fray and be a relatively uniting institution for the country. In the U.S., presidents play it by ear; they are sometimes party leaders and sometimes leaders of the whole country. Historically, they are everyone’s president on the Fourth of July. For Trump, however, the holiday handed him free campaign air time and little more.

Defenders of the president call him a nationalist and insist there’s no difference between nationalism and patriotism. I think they’re wrong, but even if they’re right, the practical result is the same. Our patriotic symbols and our nation’s glorious narrative -- warts and all -- are now nightsticks in a zero-sum battle for political power.

When the president is a culture war avatar, a kind of antibody response dialectically emerges. President Obama elicited the tea parties, waving their pocket Constitutions and sweeping Democrats from power. Trump invites an opposite reaction.