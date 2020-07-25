Jonah Goldberg: There's idiocy on all sides in the 'law and order' road show

The goal is to create a domestic enemy that only Trump can save us from. It's part of the administration's larger effort to re-create the moral panic he fomented in 2016 with his "American carnage" rhetoric, and failed to foment with the immigrant caravan in 2018. Many on the right are only too happy to help with the messaging.

That's the basic context for Trump's decision to send federal agents into Portland and now other cities. This has elevated the ridiculousness on both sides by an order of magnitude. Those on the left insist it's illegal and unconstitutional. It's neither. Democrats and media commentators glibly talk about how this use of a "gestapo" makes us a "police state" no different from China. That's absurd, not least because the law is on the administration's side (so far), but also because China's police state is competent. If the Trump administration wanted to act like China, it would round up (or kill) all of the protesters, violent and peaceful alike.

I have no principled objection to federal agents protecting federal property from rioters and arsonists. What bothers me is that the administration's tactics and motives are all about manufacturing a political narrative that helps Trump's campaign, elevates the status of the rioters and arsonists, and gives critics license to prattle on about dictatorship.