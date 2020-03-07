Jonah Goldberg: Politicians misuse the word 'coup'

Where's the coup? Answer: Nowhere.

Indeed, it's kind of amazing that many of the people who bemoan "white supremacy" are suddenly arguing that African American voters are really the establishment's enforcers.

Part of the problem with populism is the collective sense of entitlement that fuels it. Populists don't like the rules when the rules don't favor them. "Screw the rules, you owe us!"

When you feel entitled to something, it's normal to think it's unfair or illegitimate when you don't get it. It's like one of those family games of Monopoly that inevitably end in tears when one of the kids goes bankrupt and cries, "No fair!" But it was fair. The game wasn't rigged; that was the game.

Sanders and his most ardent followers believe, in almost Marxian fashion, that capital-H History is on their side and that their "revolution" is their rightful destiny. But nobody owes them victory. In democratic politics you earn success by being better at the game. Sure, sometimes luck plays a role, but luck is part of every game -- except maybe chess.

Sadly, the Sanders campaign is just one example of the sense of entitlement that runs rampant through our politics and our culture. From the Oval Office to college campuses to the Sanders campaign, people assume that everything should go their way, and when it doesn't, it must be because the system is rigged. Not content with hating the players, they hate the game, too.

Jonah Goldberg writes for the Los Angeles Times.

