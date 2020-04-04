Jonah Goldberg: Impeachment not a valid excuse for slow coronavirus response

For people who think there was no merit whatsoever to the impeachment of Trump, and that whatever mistakes he made in his response to the coronavirus were because of it, blaming the Democrats makes some sense.

But that raises my second objection. Whether or not you think the president should have been impeached or removed, Trump is not simply a victim. As Ramesh Ponnuru (also of National Review) notes, this attempt to shift the blame "implicitly treats Democratic behavior as the variable and Republican behavior as the constant."

Some Democrats have always wanted to impeach Trump simply because they can't stand him. But others -- most importantly House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- resisted such efforts by the bomb-throwers. Then, Trump did something -- chiefly, he pressured Ukraine to muddy up Joe Biden -- and that changed the equation.

If impeaching the president is a bad idea because it might distract him from a crisis like the one we're now in, behaving in a way that might invite impeachment is a bad idea, too.

In other words, there are no constants here. All the players are dependent variables playing off each other.