Jonah Goldberg: Dems shouldn't use crisis to justify spending spree

"I think you and any viewer knows exactly where I`m going with this," MSNBC host Ari Melber said halfway into a stemwinder of a question for Sen. Cory Booker.

"What are we to make of the fact that for years on end, Washington, the town you work in, seems to speak with one voice that there are certain things that can`t be done, that are off the table, that are too expensive, then when we have a crisis like this ... no one is saying don`t pass a big, expensive bill ... we suddenly have trillions of dollars to deal with things on an emergency basis. What does that make you think of, and do you see any silver lining or hopeful sign that it means that actually things that we were told are impossible are suddenly possible and fundable?"

Then, Melber said the scariest thing someone can say to a senator: "And I`ll give you as much time as you need to give us your thoughts."

To his credit, Booker's answer was shorter than Melber's question, but still too long to quote in full.