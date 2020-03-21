Jonah Goldberg: Coronavirus is just more fodder for Chinese propaganda campaign

While everyone in the West has been focused on the pandemic, Putin has been orchestrating a constitutional change that will essentially make him president-for-life.

Chinese President Xi Jinping already did that. But he’s catching up to Putin in other ways.

As the social cohesion of economic growth has ebbed, the Chinese — specifically the Han Chinese — have doubled down on jingoism. Part of their strategy is to emphasize the infallibility of the government in general, but of President Xi in particular. That’s why they’re pushing a major propaganda effort to claim that COVID-19 was unleashed on China by the U.S. military. It’s also why the surest ticket to jail (or worse) in China these days is to publicly call into question Xi’s response to the virus.

What worries me about the current brouhaha over what to call the virus is that everyone is playing into Xi’s hands. The mainstream media’s ridiculous obsession with proving President Trump is racist because he calls it the “Chinese coronavirus” is perfectly in synch with the Chinese propaganda effort.

So is the Trump administration’s determination to fight back on this. I’m actually sympathetic to the need to rebut China’s propaganda campaign. I can see the case that Trump has no choice, even if I think the way he talks about it is sloppy.