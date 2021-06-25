Jonah Goldberg: Concept of antiracism leaves no room for dissent

"If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem."

I've long argued that this exhortation is a soft form of totalitarianism. It's rhetorical bullying. The speaker assumes he or she has authoritative knowledge of not just the problem but the solution. And if you disagree, you're a problem.

There's no safe harbor, no middle position where someone can say "let's discuss this more," never mind "I disagree" or "your solution is bad." That's why "If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem" is so often used in conjunction with "the time for debate is over."

Now, when I say it's totalitarian, that doesn't mean I'm saying everyone who uses it is a totalitarian. It just means I think they're usually mistaken.

Usually, not always. There are times when this idea is perfectly defensible. We call such moments a crisis. If you're trapped in a vault and oxygen is running out, not being part of the solution does make you part of the problem.

This was the point of Martin Niemoller's 1946 poem "First they came ..." in which the narrator recounts how the Nazis "came for" various groups -- communists, Jews, etc. -- but the narrator didn't speak out because he wasn't one of them. "Then they came for me -- and there was no one left to speak for me."