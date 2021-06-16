Jonah Goldberg: Cold War strategies no longer apply with Russia

You can see how those arguments could be applied today, but I think we'd all be better served to ditch the Cold War stuff because circumstances have changed.

First, Russia is a basket case. Rife with corruption, entirely dependent on oil and gas revenues, and starving for foreign investment, Russia's entire GDP ($1.7 trillion) is smaller than Biden's first COVID relief package.

Second, as morally bankrupt as Soviet Communism was, it nonetheless appealed to the hearts and minds of millions around the globe. No one, save would-be despots, looks at the Russian "model" as something they want to emulate. That changes the stakes dramatically. We're not competing with Russia for moral leadership.

That's because Putin is better understood as a cross between a conventional mob boss, a James Bond villain and a Latin American strongman. Estimates of Putin's personal wealth range from $40 billion to $200 billion. Whatever the right number, he didn't get that rich from wisely investing his $300,000 annual salary.