Jonah Goldberg: Biden's stance will feed pandemic culture war

Now, because a Democrat is promising to ride roughshod over governors, Democrats celebrate.

This explains why Biden relishes this fight. He's already achieved one of his goals -- to change the subject from handing Afghanistan to the Taliban in time for the anniversary of 9/11. But the other political calculation is that he doesn't need the support of people ideologically (and foolishly) opposed to getting vaccinated, but he does need the support of those who despise such people.

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," the president of vaccinated America declared. I sympathize with Biden's impatience and frustration with Republican politicians -- most of whom are vaccinated -- who pander to the irrational anti-vax fringe of the GOP. And Lord knows the bulk of the media loves to focus on that story.

What gets less attention is that there's also an irrational constituency addicted to COVID panic, scapegoating and fearmongering. The most pro-vaccine voters and voices are often the most pro-mask, pro-school closure and pro-shutdown. This is the only way to make sense of Biden's rationale for the mandate: "We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers." By his own account, the vaccinated are generally safe from severe illness even with breakthrough infections -- that's why people should get vaccinated!