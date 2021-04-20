Jonah Goldberg: Biden citing the wrong reasons for Afghanistan withdrawal

Before you take this analogy and go where I do not intend, I'm not saying we should be the "world's policeman." We're not and can't be. Indeed, terrible things are happening right now in all sorts of places -- Myanmar, Tibet, Hong Kong, Ukraine, parts of Africa, etc. -- and we're not sending in our globalist gendarmerie to stop it. But we are in Afghanistan, not to police the world, or even Afghanistan. We're there to ensure that the Taliban doesn't take over the country and make it a safe haven for terrorism again.

Some argue that our presence isn't needed. I don't find the arguments persuasive, in part because if that were true, why say conditions on the ground don't matter? Why not say, "We've met the necessary conditions."

That the White House won't or can't make that case tells you that the determinative condition for withdrawal isn't in Afghanistan, but in America. And that condition is exhaustion.

"I wouldn't say enough is enough," retired Gen. Colin Powell, who was secretary of state when we invaded Afghanistan in 2001, told The Washington Post. "I'd say we've done all we can do."

The Soviet Union, which occupied Afghanistan until early 1989, "did it the same way," Powell added. "They got tired, and they marched out and back home. How long did anybody remember that?"