Jonah Goldberg: Americans are losing trust in media, and it's easy to see why

My point isn't that all is great with policing in America. But "defund the police" or "abolish the police" (slogans that got wide traction in the elite media for much of the summer, buoyed by polished academics and activists with ready-made talking points) was always an absurd idea, politically and practically -- politically because even the most victimized populations don't want to get rid of the police, and practically because a police-free modern society is simply unworkable. (Just ask the former denizens of that "autonomous zone" in Seattle.)

The Gallup/Knight study found that nearly 8 in 10 Americans think the media is trying to convince people "to adopt a certain opinion." Well, for much of this year, skepticism toward "defund the police" rhetoric has been quickly dismissed as just another manifestation of white privilege. Except, as the Gallup poll suggests, Black people don't view police the same way the activists and journalists who dominate the debate do.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, more than 50 million Americans have at least one interaction with police in a given year. Most of those were traffic stops of one kind or another. Eighty-five percent of Black people reported that traffic stops they were involved in were conducted properly.