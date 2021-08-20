Jonah Goldberg: Afghanistan withdrawal shows allies that US isn't a reliable partner

But Blinken also admitted, "the fact of the matter is, we've seen that that force has been unable to defend the country, and that has happened more quickly than we anticipated."

On Monday, Biden confirmed that he was taken by surprise by the rapidity of the Afghan government's collapse but said it was because the Afghans were "unwilling" to fight. He made the obligatory "the buck stops with me" nod but also insisted the calamity was the fault of the Afghan army, which was trained and organized to depend on U.S. support.

"In the wake of President Biden's withdrawal decision," the Wall Street Journal reported, "the U.S. pulled its air support, intelligence and contractors servicing Afghanistan's planes and helicopters. That meant the Afghan military simply couldn't operate anymore."

You'd think adults would have understood this and planned accordingly. The collapse of the Afghan government wasn't inevitable until we made it inevitable.

When I say "we," I mean the entirety of the U.S. government and the foreign policy establishment. The military should have understood that immediately cutting off support would cripple the Afghan military. Knowing this, someone should have threatened to resign as a way to forestall this calamity.