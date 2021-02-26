Gary Adkisson: We all need our hearts cracked open

Apologists for the state’s decision to create a standalone grid, separate from the rest of the national grid, and free of the federal regulations that go with membership, expressed positivity.

They championed fossil fuels over renewable, extolled the virtues of their system over all other states, and former Gov. Rick Perry even claimed Texans would prefer the outage over being federally regulated.

Positivity and certainty dominated the conversation until about day four or five as deaths and damage mounted and the images were shared nationally and internationally.

An optimistic Gov. Greg Abbott went on television to rail against the green new deal and wind energy and to express positivity in fossil fuels and certainty in what was clearly a failed policy. Perhaps he should have said something like, “we recognize this is a horrible situation, and we will have a full discussion of what we did right and wrong when this is over, but we will get through this together and emerge better for it.”

Dr. Jenny Yip, psychologist, author and speaker, frames it this way: “The positive thinker wakes up in the morning with affirmations saying, “Today is going to be a wonderful day and everything will go smoothly.”