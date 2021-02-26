Gary Adkisson: We all need our hearts cracked open

It is one thing to be positive, but quite another to be optimistic.
In one of his podcasts, A Bit of Optimism, noted author and speaker Simon Sinek explains it this way: “Positivity says everything is fine, it’s fine, it’s gonna be fine, we’re fine, while optimism is not a denial of the current state. Optimism is a belief that the future is bright, but it accepts current darkness.”
This is a key point that helps us explain, at least in part, our political divide.
Last spring as the coronavirus was making its presence known in the U.S., President Donald Trump said on Feb. 10, 2020, “A lot of people say it will go away with the heat,” and he went on to make similar claims dozens of times.
We then heard the president say to Bob Woodward that he was trying to be positive. He would have fared much better had he been optimistic and said, “Yes, this virus is bad and it is going to get worse, but there are things we can do to help and we will get through this.”
We saw a similar situation two weeks ago when the Texas power grid failed and advocates for fossil fuels quickly blamed the wind turbines shutting down.
Wind turbines, which supply 7% of the state’s winter energy requirement, did indeed shut down, as did a nuclear plant and 160 of the state’s coal- and gas-fired power plants.
Apologists for the state’s decision to create a standalone grid, separate from the rest of the national grid, and free of the federal regulations that go with membership, expressed positivity.
They championed fossil fuels over renewable, extolled the virtues of their system over all other states, and former Gov. Rick Perry even claimed Texans would prefer the outage over being federally regulated.
Positivity and certainty dominated the conversation until about day four or five as deaths and damage mounted and the images were shared nationally and internationally.
An optimistic Gov. Greg Abbott went on television to rail against the green new deal and wind energy and to express positivity in fossil fuels and certainty in what was clearly a failed policy. Perhaps he should have said something like, “we recognize this is a horrible situation, and we will have a full discussion of what we did right and wrong when this is over, but we will get through this together and emerge better for it.”
Dr. Jenny Yip, psychologist, author and speaker, frames it this way: “The positive thinker wakes up in the morning with affirmations saying, “Today is going to be a wonderful day and everything will go smoothly.”
The optimist wakes up and says “I am grateful to awake to another day where I am given the opportunity to meet life’s challenges. When I fall, I know how to get back up. … I have the strength to tolerate and overcome whatever life has to offer.”
The difference here is vulnerability.
Positivity doesn’t allow for failure or defeat, only strength, victory and certainty, while optimism allows for mistakes, losses, and most importantly, vulnerability.
Amy Cuddy, Harvard business school professor, author and speaker, says that in the current environment many of us are desperately looking for connection, and in our vulnerability we may find it in small gestures such as connecting to a person or people who share a common passion.
For me, a connecting point may be cycling, coffee, or just my curiosity about your story. But for far too many folks, the fear of vulnerability allows only connection with fellow tribesmen -- people with known, common views.
In an interview with Sinek, Cuddy said that in this present time, with all that is going on politically, and with the politicization of everything, we all need to feel connection, no matter how small, even if only a smile or a glance of acknowledgement and acceptance to crack your heart open, “and we all need our hearts cracked open now.”
When was the last time you had your heart cracked open? Can’t remember? Then it’s been too long.
Give a listen to Sinek’s A Bit of Optimism podcast, especially episodes 13, 18 or 26, and have your heart cracked open.
It’s a great place to start. https://simonsinek.com/podcast
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.