Gary Adkisson: Virtually honoring nurses and teens

Two signature annual programs for The Bismarck Tribune concluded with annual events last week.
Our Celebration of Nurses and Teen of the Week/Year programs were conducted as virtual events. The nurse event is now available for viewing on our site at this link: https://bismarcktribune.com/video/nurses-the-heart-of-health-care/video_9fe5d37b-2a47-52d0-b683-3d3753a56eb9.html.
Ten local nurses were honored and $12,000 was donated to Bismarck’s three nursing schools, Bismarck Sate College, University of Mary and North Dakota State University at Sanford.
These programs are made possible only with sponsors and partners such as Sanford Health, CHI St. Alexius, Dvorak Motors, City Brew Coffee, the North Dakota Nurses Association and the three nursing schools.
There has perhaps never been a time when nurses have been more in the spotlight than in this current coronavirus crisis.
Please take the time to watch our video salute to area nurses. And take time to reach out to a nurse you may know and let him or her know how much you appreciate their dedication.
Outstanding teen
Our Teen of the Year celebration was presented as a virtual event and could not have been more exciting to watch.
The winner, Callie Stonecipher, was officially notified when her doorbell rang and she was greeted by Bismarck Tribune event coordinator Kara Zimmer and photographer Mike McCleary.
It turns out that last year’s winner, Naomi Hegwood, was revealed remotely due to her being out of town at a science competition. Little did we know at the time that this year's entire event would be conducted as online.
MDU Resources group is again the sponsor of this program. We are thankful to Dave Goodin, Cory Fong and Nikki Ferderer for their dedication to this program. They not only put in an enormous amount of time preparing for the end-of-year selection and the event, but they spent time throughout the 32-week program familiarizing themselves with each weekly winner.
It’s always heartening to read the students' stories each week. They are not just accomplished academically, but leaders in the schools, churches and in volunteer projects.
Never doubt that we have incredibly talented and smart young men and women in area schools. We meet them each week through this program and are proud to highlight them.
We have extended our MDU Resources sponsorship this year to include a graduation platform. You may find it at this link. https://bismarcktribune.com/virtual_graduations/#tracking-source=main-nav.
There is no charge to use the site. We welcome all area schools, parents or graduates -- high school and college -- to upload a picture and a bio.
We realize area graduates had to miss out on many “normal” senior activities, so we offer this site to recognize you.
Thanks to everyone who made these events possible. We can’t wait to make them even better next year.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
