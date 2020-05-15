Gary Adkisson: Virtually honoring nurses and teens

The winner, Callie Stonecipher, was officially notified when her doorbell rang and she was greeted by Bismarck Tribune event coordinator Kara Zimmer and photographer Mike McCleary.

It turns out that last year’s winner, Naomi Hegwood, was revealed remotely due to her being out of town at a science competition. Little did we know at the time that this year's entire event would be conducted as online.

MDU Resources group is again the sponsor of this program. We are thankful to Dave Goodin, Cory Fong and Nikki Ferderer for their dedication to this program. They not only put in an enormous amount of time preparing for the end-of-year selection and the event, but they spent time throughout the 32-week program familiarizing themselves with each weekly winner.

It’s always heartening to read the students' stories each week. They are not just accomplished academically, but leaders in the schools, churches and in volunteer projects.

Never doubt that we have incredibly talented and smart young men and women in area schools. We meet them each week through this program and are proud to highlight them.