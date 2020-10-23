Gary Adkisson: Unforseen consequences of the coronavirus

Who could have imagined back in March, when the coronavirus first struck in the United States, that eight months later we would still be feeling the effects and learning about new consequences.

The fact that we have students in area school districts who are in need of winter clothing is not new. This is an annual need districts address each year.

At Bismarck Public Schools there is an immediate need for 140 pairs of snow boots, 160 pairs of snow pants and 150 pairs of water repellent gloves. Gently used items are accepted but new is preferred.

But a unique need that is directly related to the coronavirus is the need for water bottles.

Because the schools have shut down water fountains to limit the spread of the virus, students must have a water bottle. Most students have them, but we understand that around 200 students do not.

So in addition to the normal winter items that are being collected, the schools are also collecting water bottles to distribute to students whose families do not have the resources to provide them.

While the school does accept gently used winter clothing items, they ask that any water bottles provided be new and preferably unwrapped.