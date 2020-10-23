Gary Adkisson: Unforseen consequences of the coronavirus

Who could have imagined back in March, when the coronavirus first struck in the United States, that eight months later we would still be feeling the effects and learning about new consequences.
The fact that we have students in area school districts who are in need of winter clothing is not new. This is an annual need districts address each year.
At Bismarck Public Schools there is an immediate need for 140 pairs of snow boots, 160 pairs of snow pants and 150 pairs of water repellent gloves. Gently used items are accepted but new is preferred.
But a unique need that is directly related to the coronavirus is the need for water bottles.
Because the schools have shut down water fountains to limit the spread of the virus, students must have a water bottle. Most students have them, but we understand that around 200 students do not.
So in addition to the normal winter items that are being collected, the schools are also collecting water bottles to distribute to students whose families do not have the resources to provide them.
While the school does accept gently used winter clothing items, they ask that any water bottles provided be new and preferably unwrapped.
Bismarck Public Schools Social Worker Tracy Famias said the need is greater this year due to the coronavirus. “There are always a couple hundred children who need winter clothing items, but this year there are over 400 in need," she said.
And while there are a couple of campuses that traditionally have a higher percentage of students needing assistance, the need is more widespread this year.
Famias said, “People in Bismarck always wrap their arms around our students when there is a need’.
It is our hope that these needs may be addressed very quickly, too.
There are a couple of ways readers may respond. The winter items listed, and the water bottles, may be dropped off at the district office at the Hughes Education Center on Washington Street. There is a donation box near the west entryway of the parking lot. Donations may be made through this link: www.bpsfoundation.com/donations/kidskicks.
I was unable to reach officials at Mandan Public Schools due to the Thursday and Friday school closure, but we will provide similar information for Mandan next week.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
