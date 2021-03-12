Gary Adkisson: Truth about the COVID bill

Now that the newest COVID-19 relief package has passed both houses of Congress and been signed by the president, let’s have an honest conversation about it.

I say honest because the information coming from North Dakota's all-Republican congressional delegation is dishonest.

First, it is worth noting that all three, Sen. John Hoeven, Sen. Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, voted against the $1.9 trillion package. Hoeven and Cramer voted for both of President Trump’s packages totaling $2.8 trillion, while Armstrong voted for only the larger of the two.

Congressman Armstrong has stated that only 9% of the $1.9 trillion is actually targeting COVID. That statement is disingenuous and pure political spin.

The bill is named The America Rescue plan, and the money was never meant to directly target COVID -- and neither were President Trump's. This bill, and both of President Trump’s bills, were targeted at helping Americans get through this crisis.

While about 9% of the money in this package goes directly to health care, Armstrong doesn’t tell you that only 8% of the Trump bills went directly to health care.

Here are a few other facts you won’t hear from Congressman Armstrong: