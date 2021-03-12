Gary Adkisson: Truth about the COVID bill

Now that the newest COVID-19 relief package has passed both houses of Congress and been signed by the president, let’s have an honest conversation about it.
I say honest because the information coming from North Dakota's all-Republican congressional delegation is dishonest.
First, it is worth noting that all three, Sen. John Hoeven, Sen. Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, voted against the $1.9 trillion package. Hoeven and Cramer voted for both of President Trump’s packages totaling $2.8 trillion, while Armstrong voted for only the larger of the two.
Congressman Armstrong has stated that only 9% of the $1.9 trillion is actually targeting COVID. That statement is disingenuous and pure political spin.
The bill is named The America Rescue plan, and the money was never meant to directly target COVID -- and neither were President Trump's. This bill, and both of President Trump’s bills, were targeted at helping Americans get through this crisis.
While about 9% of the money in this package goes directly to health care, Armstrong doesn’t tell you that only 8% of the Trump bills went directly to health care.
Here are a few other facts you won’t hear from Congressman Armstrong:
- 54% of the Biden bill goes directly to families, while 40% of the Trump bills went to families.
- 4% of the Biden bill goes to businesses, while 34% of Trump's bills went to businesses.
- Trump's two COVID bills directed twice as much money to foreign aid than Biden’s bill.
Of course there is pork in this bill, as there was in both Trump bills. That is simply the way Washington works. So it isn’t a matter of is there pork, but a matter of whose pork.
Trump's bills provided pork for Republican causes, and Biden's bill provides pork for some Democrat causes.
Elections have consequences.
Even more concerning than Congressman Armstrong’s fact-free discussion of the relief package is Sen. Cramer’s attempt to use it to create further division; to make it an us-versus-them situation.
Sen. Cramer retweeted false statements made by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Those tweets would lead us to believe that this COVID relief bill favors blue, or Democrat-leaning states. But that is not true.
The fact is, states with Republican governors came out ahead of states with Democratic governors in this relief package by about $32 per person. On average, Republican-led states will receive $3,192 per person and Democrat-led states will receive $3,160 per person.
Interestingly, the opposite was true with President Trump's COVID relief packages. Under Trump, Democrat-led states received slightly more than Republican-led states.
The difference comes down to how the basic calculations were made.
The Trump bills were calculated on population. The Biden bill was calculated on unemployment rate. Both made sense given the situation at the time.
President Trump made vaccine production a priority. That is an achievement he can be proud of and for which he deserves credit.
President Biden now has the opportunity to lead us to recovery, and we hope this bill is the right prescription.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.