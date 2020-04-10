Gary Adkisson: The new normal isn’t all bad

It’s one thing to watch medical professionals being celebrated nightly in cities around the world, which consists of people cheering and whistling from their balconies, to people forming car parades, to appreciative “fans” who line the walkways of hospitals and medical facilities to cheer their hometown team as they enter or exit the “stadium” to do battle. It’s quite another to have the unfortunate luck of breaking an ankle and spending a full day receiving their hands-on, and heartfelt, care.
Such was the case Sunday. With a beautiful weather forecast, my wife and I planned a 15-20-mile ride on our tandem. Having a few minutes to kill, I grabbed a shovel with the intention of clearing a 3-4-foot-wide band of ice and snow that still crossed our driveway. As I made a pass with my shovel, I removed the snow that still covered a thin sheet of ice. My left foot slid on the ice while my right foot remained firmly planted on clean concrete. As my feet became farther apart and I naturally leaned back to shift weight to the leg firmly planted, I heard a distinct snap and I was on the ground in an instant.
I looked down at my right foot and it was shooting off at a 90-degree angle from my leg, and my ankle appeared to be facing forward. It was clearly broken. I stood on my left leg and thought I’d hop into the garage but in one or two hops was back on ice and back on the ground.
I pulled my phone out of my pocket to call my wife, and like any serious news guy I took a couple of pics to make a record of the event. I soon reached Glenda, and she came out to assist. Being an RN, she quickly recognized that I needed to visit the emergency room. So off we went.
At the door we realized the reality of our COVID-19 world. We were both handed masks. I hopped in a wheelchair, and Glenda was advised to go home and keep the phone handy. In a “normal” world, people accompany loved ones into the ER and then go to the waiting room to await word from their loved one or from the medical staff. In a “normal” world, patients are comforted by the fact that their family and perhaps friends are just down the hall notifying loved ones and saying a prayer for comfort.
Knowing, and actually experiencing this new normal, are two different things.
Inside the ER, I met a young doctor named Kadon Hintz. While I had not met him, I know his wife Michelle and his father-in-law, Mike LaLonde, through the Rotary club. I know he and Michelle have three young children at home, and that each day Dr. Hintz must take extra precautions to insure that he doesn’t inadvertently expose his beautiful young family to this virus that is sweeping our nation.
As I watched him and his team of nurses, technicians, and medical assistants attend to me, I was grateful and appreciative for these warriors who put themselves in harm's way to care for us; to care for me. My son and daughter-in-law in New York have a nurse friend whose husband and children are now sick. It can and does happen.
By Sunday evening, I was sent home to recover, and in the days since I realized that my personal world and professional world had collided in a way that allowed me to better appreciate a new way to honor local medical professionals.
As it turns out, I have spent a lot of time over the past few weeks planning out our (The Bismarck Tribune's) new strategy for our May 5 Celebration of Nurses event, where we will honor 10 local nurses who were chosen from among 82 nominees.
We had planned to honor the nurses at a lunch event with 350 attendees including representatives of our sponsors, Sanford Medical Center, CHI St. Alexis Health, Bismarck State College, University of Mary, North Dakota State University School of Nursing in Bismarck, Dvorak Motor, and City Brew. We had planned to bring the honored nurses on stage and salute them. We had planned to have presentations by Melanie Carvell and Dr. Tara Feil. But in a COVID-19 world, such gatherings are unthinkable, especially given that the majority of those attending are health care administrators, doctors, nurses and their families.
What began as a way to honor these individuals without endangering anyone’s health has actually turned into an event that will be far more impactful as a virtual event rather than as an actual luncheon.
For starters, all of the lunches that would have been served that day will still be prepared and served, but at Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe instead of at our event. All of the nurses who would have been recognized by 350 people at our event will now be recognized in a video presentation that will be hosted on our website, which had well over 7 million page views in March, and pushed out on our Facebook page, which has more than 50,000 followers. We expect thousands will now be able to honor those being recognized, instead of 350.
Adding additional value to our program is that through Melanie Carvell’s creativity and determination, her presentation has been approved for a continuing education credit by the North Dakota Board of Nursing. We are hopeful that Tara’s will be approved, also. Wendy Kopp, administrator of Bismarck’s NDSU School of Nursing, has agreed to host the presentations on their site, as they are already technologically equipped for such programs.
D&N Cinematics is partnering with us to film the various pieces of the program and to put it together to make this year's program a seamless success.
I’ll be honest with you, I was pretty disappointed when we realized that our Celebration of Nurses lunch would have to change in order to be celebrated during National Nurses Week. But the silver lining is that thousands, not hundreds, will now be able to join us in the celebration.
I’d have preferred not breaking an ankle this week, but the truth is that had I not had my own encounter with the current reality of our health systems and our health professionals, I would not have appreciated that out of a bad situation the “new normal” that arises can present new opportunities that may be better than the “old normal.”
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
