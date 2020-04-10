Gary Adkisson: The new normal isn’t all bad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s one thing to watch medical professionals being celebrated nightly in cities around the world, which consists of people cheering and whistling from their balconies, to people forming car parades, to appreciative “fans” who line the walkways of hospitals and medical facilities to cheer their hometown team as they enter or exit the “stadium” to do battle. It’s quite another to have the unfortunate luck of breaking an ankle and spending a full day receiving their hands-on, and heartfelt, care.

Such was the case Sunday. With a beautiful weather forecast, my wife and I planned a 15-20-mile ride on our tandem. Having a few minutes to kill, I grabbed a shovel with the intention of clearing a 3-4-foot-wide band of ice and snow that still crossed our driveway. As I made a pass with my shovel, I removed the snow that still covered a thin sheet of ice. My left foot slid on the ice while my right foot remained firmly planted on clean concrete. As my feet became farther apart and I naturally leaned back to shift weight to the leg firmly planted, I heard a distinct snap and I was on the ground in an instant.

I looked down at my right foot and it was shooting off at a 90-degree angle from my leg, and my ankle appeared to be facing forward. It was clearly broken. I stood on my left leg and thought I’d hop into the garage but in one or two hops was back on ice and back on the ground.