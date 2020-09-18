Gary Adkisson: The Gospel truth

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As people shrink their information bubbles, restricting the scope of information they consume in both print and electronic media to sites that confirm what they already believe, they become less informed of other views that may actually enlighten and lead to a better understanding.

The result is that they are less conversant and willing to engage others on those subjects, which leads to a more polarized society.

We see it on The Bismarck Tribune Facebook page daily. One person makes a comment with a certain political slant and others respond that the person is clearly a liberal, only watches CNN or MSNBC, and reads the New York Times. The same happens with commenters who express a more conservative view being labeled right wingnuts who only watch Fox News or read Breitbart.

It is a fact that every journalist writes with a certain slant or worldview, which may lean left or right, but that slant doesn’t change the facts of the story. In fact, in my view, that different slant should help a reader better understand the scope and complexity of the issue. As the old saying goes, there are always at least two sides to every story.

It occurred to me recently that the Bible is a great example of this.