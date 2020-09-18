Gary Adkisson: The Gospel truth

As people shrink their information bubbles, restricting the scope of information they consume in both print and electronic media to sites that confirm what they already believe, they become less informed of other views that may actually enlighten and lead to a better understanding.
The result is that they are less conversant and willing to engage others on those subjects, which leads to a more polarized society.
We see it on The Bismarck Tribune Facebook page daily. One person makes a comment with a certain political slant and others respond that the person is clearly a liberal, only watches CNN or MSNBC, and reads the New York Times. The same happens with commenters who express a more conservative view being labeled right wingnuts who only watch Fox News or read Breitbart.
It is a fact that every journalist writes with a certain slant or worldview, which may lean left or right, but that slant doesn’t change the facts of the story. In fact, in my view, that different slant should help a reader better understand the scope and complexity of the issue. As the old saying goes, there are always at least two sides to every story.
It occurred to me recently that the Bible is a great example of this.
I assume most readers of this column know the New Testament begins with the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. What you may not know is that Matthew, Mark and Luke each wrote about most of the same events.
Not only did they write about the same events and in the same order, but they largely used the same words to describe those events.
Of the 11,025 words in the Gospel of St. Mark, only 132 have no parallel in Matthew or Luke. Ninety-seven percent of Mark’s Gospel is duplicated in Matthew and 88% in Luke.
With so much content being the same, one might question why we need all three. The answer, of course, is that all three present the facts somewhat differently.
The different presentations relate to their ages, professions, the time frame in which they wrote and the audience with whom they hoped to connect.
Same facts. Same conclusion. Different path to get there.
I submit that that is also the case with most media and journalists. They present the same facts and reach generally the same conclusions, but take different paths to get there.
Consuming content from different sources helps give us a more complete story.
No one reads Matthew and then upon reading Mark or Luke shouts, "Fake news!" Most folks understand the differences and appreciate the unique flavor of each. And upon putting them together, we find ourselves better informed.
It is possible to enjoy the telling of one better than the other, but that doesn’t require a choosing of one as “the Gospel truth.” They are in fact all, “the Gospel truth.”
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
