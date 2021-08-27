Gary Adkisson: The Bible, COVID and social media

Granted, the Bible has over 300 “fear not” references and the clear intention is to comfort believers with the knowledge that God is in control and their ultimate welfare is in his hands.

When our family has gone to the beach, we’ve had days that we were warned not to go into the water because of a rip current. And because God gave us common sense, the ability to read and understand what a rip current is capable of, we have a “healthy fear” or respect for it.

Because I understand and respect a rip current's capability, I stay out of the ocean that day. But it does not make me fear the ocean. It does not make me live in fear of the ocean.

In a lifetime of ocean vacations I only recall a handful of those warnings. At least 99% of the time we’ve found the ocean calm and beautiful.

Such it is with the COVID-19 pandemic. There has not been a day that we’ve lived in fear of it because we read about it and listened to experts who like Dr. Pic had a far greater understanding of the subject than we did.

And then we took the suggestions they gave us -- social distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing a mask when around large crowds or in a crowded space -- and we got vaccinated when we were eligible.