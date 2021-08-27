Gary Adkisson: The Bible, COVID and social media

One of the smartest men I’ve ever know is Dr. Robert Picirilli.
Dr. Pic, as he was known around the small Baptist college I attended in Nashville, Tennessee, is a retired teacher, administrator, noted Greek scholar and author of more than 10 books.
He was teaching on the second coming of Christ one day in a religion class (we had to major in religion along with any other major we chose) and on that day he was challenged on his view by one of my sophomore classmates who had a different view and interpretation of a particular Scripture.
Dr. Pic let the 19-year-old make his case and then said, “I will not challenge your view because I could convincingly argue any one of the four predominant views held by members of our denomination, and back them up with plenty of Scripture, but this is the view that I believe based on my understanding of the Scripture and what is most consistent with God’s character.”
That statement stuck with me and has served me well over time, especially in this time as people use the Bible to make all kinds of ridiculous claims about politics, medicine, etc., on social media.
One such statement caught my attention last weekend.
The claim was that during the pandemic, people have been consumed with fear and “fear is not of God.”
Granted, the Bible has over 300 “fear not” references and the clear intention is to comfort believers with the knowledge that God is in control and their ultimate welfare is in his hands.
When our family has gone to the beach, we’ve had days that we were warned not to go into the water because of a rip current. And because God gave us common sense, the ability to read and understand what a rip current is capable of, we have a “healthy fear” or respect for it.
Because I understand and respect a rip current's capability, I stay out of the ocean that day. But it does not make me fear the ocean. It does not make me live in fear of the ocean.
In a lifetime of ocean vacations I only recall a handful of those warnings. At least 99% of the time we’ve found the ocean calm and beautiful.
Such it is with the COVID-19 pandemic. There has not been a day that we’ve lived in fear of it because we read about it and listened to experts who like Dr. Pic had a far greater understanding of the subject than we did.
And then we took the suggestions they gave us -- social distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing a mask when around large crowds or in a crowded space -- and we got vaccinated when we were eligible.
As a result, my wife and I have been able to avoid catching this awful deadly virus.
Last spring we returned to air travel. A couple months ago we successfully avoided the virus again in spite of six almost-full flights through three crowded airports.
Our lives in no way reflect living in fear of this virus. But neither do our actions reflect a willful disregard for the knowledge and wisdom of our scientific community and our trusted health care professionals.
Dr. Pic was right, you can use Scripture to believe a lot of things, but you will never convince me that the God we trust equates exercising sound judgment with living in fear. It is not Scriptural, and it is not consistent with his character.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.