Gary Adkisson: The bamboozle has captured us

The city of Bismarck received about $10 million from the American Rescue Plan while the county got about $19 million.

Lest you need any proof that tax-and-spend politicians can be either Republican or Democrat, you need to look no further than the Bismarck City Commission, Burleigh County Commission and the North Dakota Legislature.

I’m reminded of the old Ronald Reagan quote, “The difference in spending habits between government and a drunken sailor is, at least a drunken sailor spends his own money.”

I will dutifully pay my tax bill, as will most Bismarck residents, but it doesn’t mean cuts won’t have to be made elsewhere in our budgets.

I quit watering my lawn after my cumulative water bill exceeded $1,500 for the season.

Property taxes, water rates, special assessments; there seems to be no end to the money grab by our ruby red “conservative” governmental bodies.

Social media warriors threaten action. I’ll believe it when I see it.