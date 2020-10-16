Gary Adkisson: Take a vacation from your problems, Bismarck

It turns out that the advice Dr. Leo Marvin (Richard Dreyfuss) gave Bob Wiley (Bill Murray) in the 1991 hit movie “What about Bob?” was more than the premise of a funny movie.

In the hit comedy, therapist Dr. Leo Marvin tells patient Bob Wiley to “take a vacation from his problems.”

And sure enough, while vacationing in New Hampshire, Wiley finds the answer to his greatest problems.

We’ve all been stumped by a problem at work, or a personal problem, that seemingly has no good answer or solution. In that moment we conclude that we’ve approached it from every angle, and yet there is no apparent solution so we worry, fret and dread the outcome.

During those stressful moments we find ourselves in the weeds -- no longer seeing the forest for the trees. Our minds become hyper focused on what’s in front of us and begins to shut down. We convince ourselves that we just need to put in longer hours at work, but more often than not that is the wrong approach.

Our professional and personal lives are routinely interrupted by extraordinary challenges, and while it may seem counterintuitive, that is when we need to create space, and distance ourselves from the problem.