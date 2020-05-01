Gary Adkisson: Stepping up in a crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On an almost daily basis, I meet and work with people who inspire me, and never more so than in recent months as we have dealt with the coronavirus.

Over the past two weeks, we’ve been taping various segments of the Celebration of Nurses event. Due to the pandemic, the event was changed from a live event to a virtual event, which means taping about 25 segments so that we adhere to distancing regulations.

We will have coverage of the event in the Tribune on May 6 and then the full video presentation about a week later.

I have been inspired by the work and the commitment of our 10 honored nurses, who will be featured in a special section in Sunday's Tribune. Several of them have worked directly with COVID-19 patients, and all of them are daily in an environment where the virus may be present.

One of our honorees is the administrator of a long-term care, skilled nursing center that houses more than 140 people who we know are among the most vulnerable population for the coronavirus. Keeping those under her care safe requires not only an incredible number of hours but a deep sense of commitment to the residents and their families.