Gary Adkisson: Stepping up in a crisis

On an almost daily basis, I meet and work with people who inspire me, and never more so than in recent months as we have dealt with the coronavirus.
Over the past two weeks, we’ve been taping various segments of the Celebration of Nurses event. Due to the pandemic, the event was changed from a live event to a virtual event, which means taping about 25 segments so that we adhere to distancing regulations.
We will have coverage of the event in the Tribune on May 6 and then the full video presentation about a week later.
I have been inspired by the work and the commitment of our 10 honored nurses, who will be featured in a special section in Sunday's Tribune. Several of them have worked directly with COVID-19 patients, and all of them are daily in an environment where the virus may be present.
One of our honorees is the administrator of a long-term care, skilled nursing center that houses more than 140 people who we know are among the most vulnerable population for the coronavirus. Keeping those under her care safe requires not only an incredible number of hours but a deep sense of commitment to the residents and their families.
I was inspired when Dr. Tera Feil and Melanie Carvell made their presentations last Saturday. Their presentations on resilience and mindfulness are instructive and uplifting. Nurses all over North Dakota will be able to view those presentations online and obtain a one-hour continuing education credit for each, free of charge, thanks to our sponsors and presenters.
I also have been inspired by the efforts of Mike Kambeitz of Bismarck Heating and Air, who has joined us in promoting a huge giveaway of gift cards and other goods.
Everyone is welcome to nominate a local essential hero, someone you believe goes over and above in their job to be sure the public is served and protected, store shelves are stocked, and buildings are cleaned so we can safely eat and work.
I am proud of our company for creating an advertising grant program so we can help businesses who are struggling due to the partial or complete closing of their businesses.
Nearly 40 applications have been received since the program was launched Monday, and our staff is now busy planning new advertising campaigns with these clients.
Our news staff has worked extremely hard under difficult circumstances to cover meetings and keep the public informed about normal day-to-day activities and also updated on the latest coronavirus news from around the state.
When a two-vehicle collision occurred just outside my office at the corner of Seventh and Front a couple of days ago, I watched as the emergency responders arrived.
As they exited their vehicles, I saw that they all were wearing masks, and it was just one more reminder that we are fortunate there is a community of caring people who have our best interests in mind when they engage with us.
I know we will one day return to “normal,” but I hope we continue to appreciate and acknowledge the good people all around us who really are everyday heroes.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
