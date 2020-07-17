Gary Adkisson: Smiling with your mask on

Adults can sometimes act more childish than a child.
Such is the case with the reaction to our story about Walmart, and other retailers, requiring masks to enter their establishments.
In less than 24 hours, the Walmart story reached more than 20,000 people, was shared more than 400 times and was reacted to by more than 500 people.
The “adult” reaction by many readers on Facebook ranged from being “done" with Walmart to claims of “the government trying to control” us. Never mind that this has nothing to do with government.
In my last column, I mentioned that we had been required to wear masks in every business while on vacation in the Outer Banks, including Walmart, and not because that county was a COVID-19 hot spot. In fact, Dare County, N.C., had recorded fewer than 20 cases.
I made a comment one evening about wearing our masks on the airplane and in the airports and commented that one thing I don’t like about masks is that you can’t see people smile.
My almost 7-year-old grandson said “You just have to smile with your eyes, Papaw.”
And there it is, the wisdom of a child that sometimes exceeds that of adults.
I loved the fact that he approached mask-wearing with such a sweet attitude, and upon researching I found out that smiling with our eyes is actually a “thing.”
It is called a Duchenne smile and is described as a smile that is so big it makes the corners of your eyes wrinkle up.
I found this description as I searched the topic. The website www.healthline.com is one of many sites with research on smiling.
A Duchenne smile is produced by the joint action of two facial muscles. The zygomaticus major muscle lifts the corners of your mouth while the orbicularis oculi raises your cheeks, causing the subsequent laugh lines at the outside corners of your eyes.
Now here is the great thing about the Duchenne smile; studies have shown that it elevates your mood! According to researchers, an MRI reveals that the Duchenne smile stimulates the part of the brain that controls emotional responses.
A neurobiologist explored the effect of smiles and found they are contagious, thereby helping us connect better with others.
A group of researchers in 2012 found that smiling is a stress reducer. Two sets of participants were given stressful tasks. One group was instructed to smile throughout, and they were even given chopsticks to hold in the teeth to help them hold the smile.
Afterward, the smilers had lower heart rates, and as a group their heart rates returned to normal levels much more quickly.
So put on your mask, smile even if you have to fake it, and you can thank almost-7-year-old Braxton for helping lower your stress level and live longer.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
