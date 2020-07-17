Gary Adkisson: Smiling with your mask on

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adults can sometimes act more childish than a child.

Such is the case with the reaction to our story about Walmart, and other retailers, requiring masks to enter their establishments.

In less than 24 hours, the Walmart story reached more than 20,000 people, was shared more than 400 times and was reacted to by more than 500 people.

The “adult” reaction by many readers on Facebook ranged from being “done" with Walmart to claims of “the government trying to control” us. Never mind that this has nothing to do with government.

In my last column, I mentioned that we had been required to wear masks in every business while on vacation in the Outer Banks, including Walmart, and not because that county was a COVID-19 hot spot. In fact, Dare County, N.C., had recorded fewer than 20 cases.

I made a comment one evening about wearing our masks on the airplane and in the airports and commented that one thing I don’t like about masks is that you can’t see people smile.

My almost 7-year-old grandson said “You just have to smile with your eyes, Papaw.”

And there it is, the wisdom of a child that sometimes exceeds that of adults.