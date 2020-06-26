Gary Adkisson: Sister Thomas Welder a spring of refreshment

Gary Adkisson: Sister Thomas Welder a spring of refreshment

An early morning text message from a friend alerted me to the death of Sister Thomas Welder.

While I met her only 2 ½ years ago, upon moving to Bismarck, I will miss her presence but long remember her warm welcome and kindness.

Brenda Nagel, vice president for public affairs, made the introduction just weeks into the new job here.

Sister Thomas didn’t ask the typical questions of the newcomer -- how do you like Bismarck, where did you move here from, etc. No, she knew I had come from Pennsylvania, and that my wife would transition after selling the house.

She knew those things because, as she said, “I read about you in the Tribune.” Each time I saw her at an event she would comment about some column I had written or about some story recently in the paper.

It wasn’t that she felt a need to make conversation but rather to let you know she had read, given it thought, and wanted to know more; but not just more about the subject, more about what you thought and how you felt about it.

When she said she would pray for you, you knew she meant it, and it was comforting.

She said that not only would she be praying for me and my family in the transition to Bismarck, but for The Bismarck Tribune because "it has such an important role in the community." She recounted how much she valued her relationship with the Tribune in her years of leadership at the University of Mary.

As I reflected this week on our conversations, John 4:14 came to mind. It’s the verse where Jesus says “Whoever drinks of the water that I will give him shall never thirst; but the water that I will give him will become in him a well of water springing up into eternal life.”

Near our home in Carlisle, Pa., was a spring that flowed 22 million gallons per day. It flowed 24/7/365.

On the hottest of summer days it came out of the ground at about 55 degrees. It was cold, clear and refreshing. The water bubbled up at various points in a small, shallow lake, and then traveled a short distance into a nearby stream that was known for an abundance of trout.

It was known and loved by fishermen and weary hikers near the midpoint of the 2,200-mile-long Appalachian Trail. It was just as common to see hikers jumping in as kneeling down to drink.

That is how I will remember Sister Thomas Welder, as a gushing spring of nourishment and refreshment.

May she rest in peace and one day rise in glory.

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

