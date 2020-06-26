Gary Adkisson: Sister Thomas Welder a spring of refreshment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An early morning text message from a friend alerted me to the death of Sister Thomas Welder.

While I met her only 2 ½ years ago, upon moving to Bismarck, I will miss her presence but long remember her warm welcome and kindness.

Brenda Nagel, vice president for public affairs, made the introduction just weeks into the new job here.

Sister Thomas didn’t ask the typical questions of the newcomer -- how do you like Bismarck, where did you move here from, etc. No, she knew I had come from Pennsylvania, and that my wife would transition after selling the house.

She knew those things because, as she said, “I read about you in the Tribune.” Each time I saw her at an event she would comment about some column I had written or about some story recently in the paper.

It wasn’t that she felt a need to make conversation but rather to let you know she had read, given it thought, and wanted to know more; but not just more about the subject, more about what you thought and how you felt about it.

When she said she would pray for you, you knew she meant it, and it was comforting.