Gary Adkisson: Shopping small pays big dividends

Online shopping didn’t originate with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last April.

But with many shoppers doing their best to limit their exposure by shopping less frequently, online shopping has increased. Given the rate of infection in North Dakota, we understand the need for caution.

But what many of our readers may not know is that most local businesses have websites and offer online ordering capability. In fact, my wife tried out a local grocer's online order service last week and loved it. She was able to schedule her pick-up and the groceries were brought out to the car. She may never go “grocery shopping” again.

But it is not just grocers and restaurants that offer this service. Most small businesses now offer expanded services such as curbside pick-up.

These small businesses, which hire thousands of local people and pay local taxes, make every effort to give customers the same convenience offered by national merchandisers.

In order to make shopping local as simple as possible, we are creating a shop local directory at go.bismarcktribune.com/buylocalbismarck.