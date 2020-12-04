Gary Adkisson: Shopping small pays big dividends

Online shopping didn’t originate with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last April.
But with many shoppers doing their best to limit their exposure by shopping less frequently, online shopping has increased. Given the rate of infection in North Dakota, we understand the need for caution.
But what many of our readers may not know is that most local businesses have websites and offer online ordering capability. In fact, my wife tried out a local grocer's online order service last week and loved it. She was able to schedule her pick-up and the groceries were brought out to the car. She may never go “grocery shopping” again.
But it is not just grocers and restaurants that offer this service. Most small businesses now offer expanded services such as curbside pick-up.
These small businesses, which hire thousands of local people and pay local taxes, make every effort to give customers the same convenience offered by national merchandisers.
In order to make shopping local as simple as possible, we are creating a shop local directory at go.bismarcktribune.com/buylocalbismarck.
We are asking every member of our community to support local businesses; they are a linchpin of our community, and need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever.
Shop Local is a partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.
Additionally, all of these local businesses offer gift cards. Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online e-commerce platform.
Special thanks goes to ND Life Spa for being a supporting sponsor of this initiative. Business owners will find the order form at go.bismarcktribune.com/buylocalmerchant.
We invite all local businesses to get your business listed today.
Every little bit helps right now. Check out our Shop Local page to see which businesses offer gift cards by clicking this link: go.bismarcktribune.com/buylocalbismarck
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
