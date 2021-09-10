Gary Adkisson: Seeing North Dakota

Williston 2021 reminds me of Frisco, Texas, 2000. But, Williston doesn’t have a Dallas or Fort Worth next door, making the explosive growth in housing, recreational facilities, an entirely new airport, etc., even more impressive.

Having gone from 14,000 to 33,000 people in just 11 years, it is likely that two out of three residents are not Williston natives. Here is one stat I found that is just mind boggling: 22% of the people in Williston are not in the same house they occupied one year ago.

We then drove up to Crosby where we found a really cool Pioneer Village and a service station that traditionally hires young ladies to pump gas and clean your windshield. I commented that I had not had anyone pump my gas since the last time I was in New Jersey.

The woman at the adjacent pump overheard me and said the young lady on duty was her niece and that she and two of her sisters had worked there years ago.

We ventured just beyond the Crosby Country Club to where GPS showed we were on the border. With no fences or signs anywhere in sight, it is quite a contrast to our southern border and a real tribute to the relationship with our northern neighbors.