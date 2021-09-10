Gary Adkisson: Seeing North Dakota

My wife and I are spur-of-the-moment road trippers.
When I interviewed at the Tribune nearly four years ago, we were in North Dakota for four days. Thinking we may never come back, we decided to see a bit of North Dakota.
We drove west and visited Hebron, Richardton, Dickinson, Medora, Beach and on over to Wibaux, Montana. We then went south to Baker and I commented to my wife, Glenda, as the tumbleweed blew across the road and pump jacks bobbed up and down, “This could be any small town in West Texas.”
We then made our way back to Bismarck via Bowman, Hettinger, Lemmon, South Dakota, McIntosh, South Dakota, and Flasher. It was our first time to see miles and miles of sunflowers nearing harvest.
It was just over 500 miles and took us about 18 hours with all the stops.
Within a week, the job was offered and within a month I started at the Tribune, while Glenda remained in Pennsylvania to get the house sold and meet the movers.
On several occasions since, we have taken the roads less traveled, visiting the small towns of North Dakota. We have experienced the Let’s Eat Cafe in New Leipzig, the Enchanted Highway, Trappers Kettle in Belfield, all that is fun in Medora (numerous times), The Brew Coffee House in Dickinson, and a Home On The Range graduation event; each providing additional context and understanding of this truly unique “red” state with the bluest of “blue” underpinnings.
With nothing better to do Saturday of Labor Day weekend, we left home early and completed a 615.1-mile loop in around 16 hours that perhaps best contrasts the “old” and “new” North Dakota.
Our route took us to Center, where just north of town there is a marker noting you are at the “Scientific Center of North America” as opposed to Rugby’s geographical center claim. We’ll leave that debate to others.
Just north of Stanton we visited the Knife River Indian Village and reaffirmed our belief that these sites offer information that is critical to our understanding of who the collective “we” are. Learning hard truths about ourselves should be empowering, not threatening.
We then zipped to Zap via Hazen and Beulah. Having visited the thriving town of Woodstock, New York, on a couple of occasions, I was sad to see that time has not been so kind to this “western Woodstock.”
By the time we reached Killdeer the impact of oil and gas was apparent. While the population of Killdeer has not doubled or tripled in the past decade as it has in neighboring towns, evidence of new wealth is obvious.
One only has to see the Rough Rider Center and Watford City High School to appreciate the impact of oil and gas. The facilities are second to none. And you can’t beat Stonehome for lunch whether it’s in Bismarck or Watford City.
Williston 2021 reminds me of Frisco, Texas, 2000. But, Williston doesn’t have a Dallas or Fort Worth next door, making the explosive growth in housing, recreational facilities, an entirely new airport, etc., even more impressive.
Having gone from 14,000 to 33,000 people in just 11 years, it is likely that two out of three residents are not Williston natives. Here is one stat I found that is just mind boggling: 22% of the people in Williston are not in the same house they occupied one year ago.
We then drove up to Crosby where we found a really cool Pioneer Village and a service station that traditionally hires young ladies to pump gas and clean your windshield. I commented that I had not had anyone pump my gas since the last time I was in New Jersey.
The woman at the adjacent pump overheard me and said the young lady on duty was her niece and that she and two of her sisters had worked there years ago.
We ventured just beyond the Crosby Country Club to where GPS showed we were on the border. With no fences or signs anywhere in sight, it is quite a contrast to our southern border and a real tribute to the relationship with our northern neighbors.
Only a coyote was aware of our presence, unless that little round green thing sticking up about two feet out of the ground contained a hidden camera.
Between Crosby and Kenmare we passed three or four missile silo sites. I can’t drive by one of them without imaging my reaction to a missile shooting upward into the sky. I’d probably call the kids and grandkids one last time.
Reaching Kenmare just before dark we were surprised by the beauty of Upper, Middle and Lower Des Lacs Lake. We will find our way back there one day soon, with the kayak in tow.
There’s a lot to see and experiences to be had on just a couple tanks of gas. Enjoy! Winter will be here before you know it.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.