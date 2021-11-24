Gary Adkisson: Saying grace is about the heart, not the words

I’m sure that most of you, like me, grew up with the family tradition of praying before meals.

Whether we call it saying grace, blessing the food, or giving thanks, it appears that about half of all Americans do it daily, and still more take part in the routine on Thanksgiving Day.

Whether your family’s prayer more resembles that of Greg Focker in the movie "Meet the Parents" or just a moment of silence isn’t really the important part. What matters is that we are thankful and that we express our gratitude.

Some may do it more eloquently than others, but if I recall the stories correctly in Matthew 6 and Luke 18, Jesus' instruction was that prayer is about the condition of the heart and not the position of the body (being seen, standing in the synagogue or on the street corner).

In spite of my 60-plus years of listening to and saying grace before meals, a Sunday Washington Post column gave me new appreciation for the tradition.

It turns out that during the pandemic, many folks have started taking a few minutes before dinner to take a breath, to focus on gratitude before eating their meal. In several of the families cited in the story, they are not Christian or even religious.

One father said his family started the practice when his daughter said she wanted to begin the ritual. He said they hold hands and anyone may express thanks for anything, and with no expectation of speaking it in any prescribed manner.

I grew up hearing certain phrases in mealtime prayers. Things like “bless the food and the hands that prepared it,” were common. A favorite of my dad was “bless it to the nourishment of our bodies.”

Even my grandson, who is now 11, had his own idea of what made a good prayer at age 3.

His mother asked him if he wanted to say the blessing and he agreed. But in spite of her encouragement to get started he sat there silent, so my daughter-in-law said, “OK, Papaw is going to pray.” I did, and when I finished Peyton said, “That wasn’t good.”

I’m not sure how my prayer failed to measure up to a 3-year-old's standard, but he had an idea of what a good dinner prayer should be, and mine was not it.

And perhaps that is really the crux of the matter -- that a prayer, your prayer, my prayer, any prayer should be personal. It should be what we think and feel, and spoken in a way that is sincere and honest.

One lady quoted in the Post story said she prays the same prayer before every meal. One young father said that the prayer habit has caused him to take more time to sit and visit with his children.

I hope you take time over this Thanksgiving holiday season to express gratitude, but if that is uncomfortable, know that in Psalms we are also encouraged to simply “be still.”

It’s about the heart, not the words.

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

