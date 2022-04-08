Gary Adkisson: Sad songs serve a purpose

I’m not sure why, but I recently listened to a TED Talk titled “The Hidden Power of Sad Songs and Rainy Days” by Susan Cain.

I suppose it was that one of my favorite TED Talk speakers, Amy Cuddy, recommended it. It is surely not that I am attracted to sad songs. (I detest country music, and only find comfort in rainy days when it’s cold and a fireplace is involved.)

I learned that people play “sad” songs on their playlists at a rate of six times that of “happy” songs. But the caveat is that the attraction of a “sad” song is one that produces a longing. Cain described this longing with a C.S. Lewis quote, “The inconsolable longing for we know not what.”

I get what she is saying, but I think I would phrase it a little differently. In fact, I thought the words of Jon Batiste, who won five Grammys last Sunday night, nailed it when he said in one of his acceptance speeches, “The creative arts are subjective and reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most.”

I recently heard a song for the first time at my brother’s (Kirk) celebration of life service in Nashville. "Heal Us, Emmanuel" was written by William Cowper, a contemporary of John Newton, who wrote "Amazing Grace."

The music was written by Kevin Twit and Lucas Morton. Twit works at Belmont University and has a company that resets old hymn texts to new music.

The song, as the title suggests, is a prayer for healing, and as many old hymns do, it references scriptural accounts -- of the thief on the cross alongside Jesus and the woman who touched Jesus' garment.

While the verses of the song may seem mournful with phrases such as “deep wounded souls to Thee we fly, O Savior hear our cry," and “Our faith is feeble we confess,” these Biblical laments succeeded. Both accounts ended with “healing," one physical and one spiritual. Both had origins in sadness but ended in joy.

Funerals are sad. We are heartbroken when we lose people we love. But in the midst of that sadness we can be hopeful and filled with joy knowing that we will one day be reunited. I’ll provide a link to the song at the end of the column and I hope you will listen. But I won’t be offended if it doesn’t have the same impact on you that it did on me because like Batiste said, this song reached me at a point in my life when I needed it most.

Just as we may find joy in the healing or mending of brokenness, we may find joy in the midst of sorrow. And it turns out that that is often accomplished by a song that connects a sad past to a joyous future.

I think what Batiste and Cain are saying is that the roots of sadness may be tapped by just the right song (or other type of artistic expression) to both nourish the soul and bloom into joy.

Here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8EA-EcBMMg. Enjoy.

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

