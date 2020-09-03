Gary Adkisson: Print/digital transformation

While most North Dakota daily newspapers now print only a couple of days a week, we are not prepared to make such a leap. Our new six-day print program will continue to be the most of all North Dakota newspapers. We will continue to move down the digital path, but at a rate consistent with what reader demand dictates.

When The Bismarck Tribune relaunched the Sunday print product on Sept. 19, 1982, Pacific Sound was selling Harman Karden cassette decks for $749, an in-dash 8-track player could be purchased and installed for $59.99 at J.C. Penney, steel-belted radial tires sold for $39 at Goodyear, and a new F-100 was on sale at Eide Kirschmann Ford for $6,999.

The market has radically changed in the 38 years and three weeks since the Sunday product was created, and just as the vinyl record gave way to the 8-track, which gave way to the cassette, which gave way to CD, which gave way to digital music, print is making room for expanded digital delivery of news.

Our goal is to help you get comfortable with the new delivery platforms. Call us or schedule an appointment with a Tribune staff member, who will be happy to answer questions or walk you through the process.

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0