Gary Adkisson: Print/digital transformation

When The Bismarck Tribune launched the publication’s “first” Sunday paper Sept. 19, 1982, staffer Ted Quanrud wrote that it was not actually the first Sunday edition.
His research revealed that just eight years after launching the newspaper in 1873, founder Clement Lounsberry announced a new Sunday edition to meet the demands of the market.
Some 35 years later, in 1916, the Tribune moved the Sunday edition to Monday, again to meet the demands of the market, according to Lounsberry, who cited the train schedules as the reason for the change.
Since its founding as North Dakota’s first newspaper, and as the state’s oldest continuously operated business, The Bismarck Tribune has been known for innovation and “firsts,” including winning the Pulitzer Prize in 1937 and being on the World Wide Web in 1995.
Today we are excited to announce another change that not only better serves the market, but moves us another step along the digital pathway begun online 25 years ago.
Effective Oct. 10, we will begin combining our Saturday and Sunday print editions into one “weekend” package that will be printed and delivered Saturday morning.
The weekend package and new Sunday e-edition will contain all the news, sports and advertising now in both the Saturday and Sunday printed products, including comics, columnists and features.
We will maintain a seven-day publication schedule with a new digital publication served to readers on Sunday morning via our app and website.
Now is a great time to log in and set up your digital account if you have not done so. We have created a short (2 minutes and 21 seconds) easy-to-follow instructional video on the simple steps to reach the e-edition. bit.ly/tribsignup
Delivering the weekend package on Saturday instead of Sunday has numerous advantages.
Readers will benefit by receiving all the Saturday and Sunday print elements on Saturday when most people do the bulk of their shopping. The delivery of all the advertisements on Saturday morning will provide readers with all of the latest bargains and specials for same-day shopping.
Advertisers will benefit as well, with readers utilizing the advertisements for the full weekend rather than only on Sunday.
Rural subscribers who are delivered via the U.S. Postal Service currently receive their Sunday paper on Monday since the mail does not run on Sunday. By mailing early Saturday morning, rural customers will receive the full weekend package Saturday.
Customers who are currently delivered via carrier (independent contractors), will see no change in delivery method.
While most North Dakota daily newspapers now print only a couple of days a week, we are not prepared to make such a leap. Our new six-day print program will continue to be the most of all North Dakota newspapers. We will continue to move down the digital path, but at a rate consistent with what reader demand dictates.
When The Bismarck Tribune relaunched the Sunday print product on Sept. 19, 1982, Pacific Sound was selling Harman Karden cassette decks for $749, an in-dash 8-track player could be purchased and installed for $59.99 at J.C. Penney, steel-belted radial tires sold for $39 at Goodyear, and a new F-100 was on sale at Eide Kirschmann Ford for $6,999.
The market has radically changed in the 38 years and three weeks since the Sunday product was created, and just as the vinyl record gave way to the 8-track, which gave way to the cassette, which gave way to CD, which gave way to digital music, print is making room for expanded digital delivery of news.
Our goal is to help you get comfortable with the new delivery platforms. Call us or schedule an appointment with a Tribune staff member, who will be happy to answer questions or walk you through the process.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.
