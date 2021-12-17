Gary Adkisson: Partnership delivers unlimited content

I am heartened by both the level of interest and the support many of you have shown in the past week.

I received two text messages midmorning on Nov. 22 asking me what I knew about the hedge fund that was offering to buy Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The Bismarck Tribune and 76 other daily newspapers.

Frankly, those texts were the first I had heard about it, so I quickly found a couple of stories and read them. Neither had a lot of information, but the consensus was that, based on prior acquisitions, it would not be a good thing.

I was shocked when my phone began to ring and emails landed in my inbox from dozens of readers who wanted me to know that they “value the work” we do, and “trust the Tribune” as a local news source; not because they value and trust us, but because they already knew about this breaking bit of financial news.

Within a few days the takeover bid was rejected, and our company’s strong fourth quarter and full year financial results were reported and the stock price began to soar.

In the days since, the calls and emails have not stopped. Our readers and advertisers continue to let us know that we are essential to their daily lives.

To reach an even larger audience with our trusted and valued content, we are happy to announce a new partnership with North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions (NDCES) which promotes wind energy and an “all of the above energy” policy, meaning they are pro oil, pro gas, pro coal and pro wind.

NDCES has agreed to sponsor for eight days, Dec. 19-26, all of our digital platforms (website, app, social media, etc.) so that anyone and everyone with an interest in our news and advertising content may access the information without a subscription.

Tammy Ibach, director of NDCES, has partnered with us for several years on the Country Woman of the Year, a program that celebrates the vital role of North Dakota's farm and ranch women.

Ibach said her group is excited to partner with the Tribune once again because “Local news and advertising are critical to both consumers and small business owners in our region, so our gift to both is to bring more of them together in The Bismarck Tribune marketplace as Christmas approaches.”

Electronic access of our content has doubled, year over year, for three straight years and is now responsible for more total readership than print; not surprising given the rural nature of North Dakota.

Highways running out of Bismarck still carry thousands of printed copies to readers around our region, but no highway carries more than the “information superhighway.”

Enjoy your “copy” this holiday season, compliments of Tammy and the good folks at NDCES.

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

