Gary Adkisson: Outstanding students and nurses take center stage

We had our share of standout athletes too, led by Wilfried Tanefeu of Bismarck High who won a state wrestling title, and along with twin brother Christian carried the Demons to a team title.

I could go on and on bragging about the quality of high school seniors honored by this program, but you can read more elsewhere in today’s edition.

Next week our focus shifts to celebrating local nurses who have made an incredible contribution to our communities in the past year.

Our annual celebration of nurses will be held next Wednesday at Bismarck State College and livestreamed so that those who are unable to attend may join us.

Along with honoring 10 nurses, we will present each of our local nursing schools a check for their scholarship programs.

This program is made possible by the support of several sponsors including presenting sponsors Sanford Health, CHI St. Alexius and Dakota Travel Nurse.

New this year is the Healthcare Hero award, which is sponsored by Mid Dakota Clinic.

Gov. Doug Burgum will be on hand to congratulate the honorees and to speak specifically about their incredible contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing vaccination effort.

I hope you will read about and/or watch these events and feel the gratitude we feel for a new generation of leaders and a health care community that has sacrificed much to keep us healthy in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis.

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

