Gary Adkisson: No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service

We arrived, usually sweaty and covered with a pretty good layer of dirt, or mud, really, as the dirt and sweat mixed.

There were rarely any other shoppers there, but my grandfather or uncles would not let us go inside shirtless or shoeless. It didn’t matter that no one else was there, or that the shirts were no cleaner than our skin, or that we would take them off as soon as we left. We wore them because that’s what the proprietor required. It was a matter of respect.

I imagine for some store owners it may have been a 1960s sense of modesty, but I suspect that for most it was a matter of sanitation. As dirty as our shirts or shoes may have been, I’m certain they provided some level of protection for other customers and the goods on the shelf that we might come in contact with.

Donning a mask is even more important given the ability of the virus to travel 6 feet or more in the air. But setting the virus aside for the moment, why are people so bothered by this temporary situation if a store, like the one in Michigan, enforces the governor's order? We don’t see this kind of open hostility to other government mandates that may be far more limiting of our civil rights.