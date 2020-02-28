Gary Adkisson: No right, wrong way to navigate life

So our conversation centered on the idea that there is no right or wrong way to navigate this life. In fact, there are always at least two roads, and as much as we would like to know how each might end up, we can only, as Frost said, look down the road to where it bends in the undergrowth.

We make our choices with the information at hand, not seeing or understanding the implications or outcomes. As the poem says, one may perhaps have the better claim. Perhaps. Maybe, maybe not. No guarantees.

Some folks value staying put, growing deep roots in one spot, one community, one job, one church, one core friend group.

Other folks find greater fulfillment in the adventure of finding new places, meeting new friends, forming new relationships, changing jobs, or even careers.

Like Frost, we too may sigh that we could not travel both, but we never have to regret the one traveled because there is always another road.

I’m happy we have the beauty and inspiration of "The Road Not Taken," but had Frost lived and written in 2020 instead of 104 years ago, he may have simply said, “You do you.”

If staying put makes you happy, wonderful! But if you are unhappy, or unfulfilled, don’t let the fear of the unknown hold you back. Only then will you know regret.

Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.

