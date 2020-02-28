Gary Adkisson: No right, wrong way to navigate life

On a recent trip we had the same driver to and from the airport. With about 45 minutes travel each way, we were able to engage in an interesting conversation.
Our driver said she had made her way to Hawaii nine years ago, taking a circuitous route from a small town in eastern France 17 years ago. The result of my questioning revealed that she and her husband had left France for job opportunities in San Diego, Calif., he as a boat captain and she as a mechanical drafter.
After their three children graduated from high school, she and her husband relocated to Hawaii. It was an interview with an airline to be a flight attendant, a job they determined she was too short for, that prompted the visit to “paradise.”
But that visit convinced her to return, so she and her husband soon relocated to Honolulu, where he took a job as a boat captain. She was searching for her next career, something outside and where she could interact with more people.
Listening to the news one day, she heard that a large sailboat had wrecked and been towed into Honolulu for repair. That’s when her life took a sharp turn, for the good, in her opinion. The news reporter said the crashed sailboat's owner and guests were all French-speaking and that anyone who speaks French would be welcomed at the harbor to facilitate communication. She called her husband and told him about the request, so they agreed to go.
While it was an easily made decision, to help people in need, it was also a life-changing decision.
She said over the next six months she and her husband helped the sailboat owner make repairs. When the work was done the owner said, “I need a captain and steward for six months” to sail to the South Pacific islands of Tonga, Fiji, Samoa and other islands in French Polynesia.
She said her husband agreed to captain the boat, so though she had never been a ship's steward, she said, “I can do that.” For the next six months they visited many tropical islands, places she had always wanted to vacation.
She and her husband eventually divorced and the South Pacific tour ended. A friend who knew she was looking for her next gig told her about a cab driving opportunity. Again, she said, “I can do that.” That ultimately led her to a private car service driver position, and Uber driving.
Her decisions were not made without doubts. In fact, a few years back she said she moved back to France to “try it out again,” but she returned to Hawaii within 18 months. She said France was not the same, but perhaps more importantly, she was not the same. Her experiences had changed her.
My favorite poem is the Robert Frost classic, "The Road Not Taken."
Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,
And sorry I could not travel both
And be one traveler, long I stood
And looked down one as far as I could
To where it bent in the undergrowth;
Then took the other, as just as fair,
And having perhaps the better claim,
Because it was grassy and wanted wear;
Though as for that the passing there
Had worn them really about the same,
And both that morning equally lay
In leaves no step had trodden black.
Oh, I kept the first for an-other day!
Yet knowing how way leads on to way,
I doubted if I should ever come back.
I shall be telling this with a sigh
Somewhere ages and ages hence:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I —
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.
Having made many moves connected to job opportunities, our new friend's story resonated with me.
So our conversation centered on the idea that there is no right or wrong way to navigate this life. In fact, there are always at least two roads, and as much as we would like to know how each might end up, we can only, as Frost said, look down the road to where it bends in the undergrowth.
We make our choices with the information at hand, not seeing or understanding the implications or outcomes. As the poem says, one may perhaps have the better claim. Perhaps. Maybe, maybe not. No guarantees.
Some folks value staying put, growing deep roots in one spot, one community, one job, one church, one core friend group.
Other folks find greater fulfillment in the adventure of finding new places, meeting new friends, forming new relationships, changing jobs, or even careers.
Like Frost, we too may sigh that we could not travel both, but we never have to regret the one traveled because there is always another road.
I’m happy we have the beauty and inspiration of "The Road Not Taken," but had Frost lived and written in 2020 instead of 104 years ago, he may have simply said, “You do you.”
If staying put makes you happy, wonderful! But if you are unhappy, or unfulfilled, don’t let the fear of the unknown hold you back. Only then will you know regret.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.