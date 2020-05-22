Gary Adkisson: Newspapers shine light on details

Neighbors opposed to the dock filed suit to stop it because they feared that it would get very heavy use by all the club's members, not just the president and his family. So, the president’s lawyers changed the request to be for family use only at their residence.

Local attorneys went to work and dug up the 1993 declaration of use agreement between the Trump property and the City. It turns out the nearly 30-year-old document expressly forbids a dock. And that is not all it revealed.

As Paul Harvey was wont to say, “now, for the rest of the story.”

You may recall that back in September of 2019, the president tweeted that he, a lifelong New Yorker, was switching his legal residency to Florida; to Mar-a-Lago specifically.

The official paperwork is titled a “declaration of domicile” and both the president and first lady filled out the paperwork declaring Mar-a-Lago their legal residence.

As the lawyers and concerned neighbors began reviewing the Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach agreement they discovered that Mar-A-Lago is a “club.”