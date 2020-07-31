Gary Adkisson: Newspapers don't look away

On this day when the grandson popped in unexpectedly, she was struggling.

Renninger said he started to simply turn and leave to avoid possibly embarrassing his grandmother, but as he turned to leave he heard her say in a stern voice, “Don’t you dare. Don’t you dare leave. Sometimes this is what love looks like.”

It is indeed a wonderful story of his grandparents' love story, but let me suggest that as journalists, that as newspeople who love our community, and who love and treasure our system of government and the First Amendment responsibility we carry, we too cannot simply look away.

Our communities, our state and our nation daily face challenges that can, frankly, make us weary. But it is unthinkable that we would simply look away because the observance is too painful, too raw, or perhaps runs contrary to what we think or believe.