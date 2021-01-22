Gary Adkisson: Never doubt that words matter

Words have the power to inspire or incite.
While we have always known that, perhaps we had forgotten or excused some among us whose outrage we co-opted.
Let us reexamine the spoken word for just a moment while the words of a young poet still ring in our ears.
In this space we choose to focus on words that inspire, but if provoking, let them provoke only introspection.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech is widely considered one of the greatest ever given and it is only 1,667 words, but the cadence, the repeated refrain of “I have a dream today,” and the use of scripture, was masterful.
Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg address was just 272 words, but delivered just 4 months after the Battle of Gettysburg, and in the middle of a cemetery, could not have been more consequential in moving our nation forward.
Edward Everett, pastor, teacher, politician and gifted orator, was the featured speaker that day in Gettysburg, and his speech lasted two hours.
Lincoln spoke for two minutes.
Not to diminish the words delivered by President Joe Biden Wednesday at his inauguration ceremony, but like Gettysburg, it was not the featured speaker whose words will long be remembered.
Amanda Gorman, who I had never heard of until Wednesday, in spite of her being the National Youth Poet Laureate, recited a poem she had amended after the riotous assault on our Capitol two weeks ago.
The poem is titled “The Hill We Climb.” At 723 words long it only takes about five minutes to read but much like King's "I have A Dream," something is lost without Gorman’s cadence and rhythm.
Among the most powerful lines are:
“We learned that quiet isn’t always peace.”
“Somehow, we’ve weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.”
“We close the divide because we know, to put our future first, we must put our differences aside.”
“Because being American is more than a pride we inherit; it’s the past we step into and how we repair it.”
“But one thing is certain, if we merge mercy with might, and might with right, then love becomes our legacy, and chance our children’s birthright.”
“The new dawn blooms as we free it. For there is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we are brave enough to be it.”
Gorman is a 23-year-old Los Angeles native who was raised by her mother, a teacher. She said she had a speech impediment that caused her to have letters she could not pronounce, yet she graduated from Harvard, and Wednesday became the youngest poet to perform at a presidential inauguration.
Two links at the end of this column will direct you to her full poem and to her recital of it.
As I have reflected on the powerful words of that poem, I have asked myself if I am brave enough to see it and brave enough to be it.
I pray that I am, and that we are, because we must be if our nation is to become the nation Lincoln and King knew it could be.
Clad in a long yellow coat and crisp white shirt, with a ruby red headband atop her braids, 22-year-old Amanda Gorman took the podium in front of the Capitol building Wednesday to read "The Hill We Climb" on the occasion of President Joe Biden's inauguration.
Gary Adkisson is publisher of The Bismarck Tribune.