Gary Adkisson: Never doubt that words matter

Amanda Gorman, who I had never heard of until Wednesday, in spite of her being the National Youth Poet Laureate, recited a poem she had amended after the riotous assault on our Capitol two weeks ago.

The poem is titled “The Hill We Climb.” At 723 words long it only takes about five minutes to read but much like King's "I have A Dream," something is lost without Gorman’s cadence and rhythm.

Among the most powerful lines are:

“We learned that quiet isn’t always peace.”

“Somehow, we’ve weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.”

“We close the divide because we know, to put our future first, we must put our differences aside.”

“Because being American is more than a pride we inherit; it’s the past we step into and how we repair it.”

“But one thing is certain, if we merge mercy with might, and might with right, then love becomes our legacy, and chance our children’s birthright.”

“The new dawn blooms as we free it. For there is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we are brave enough to be it.”