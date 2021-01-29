Gary Adkisson: Necessity generates innovation

Not everyone views innovation the same way.

Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Co., said, “If I had asked the public what they wanted, they would have said a faster horse.”

While that might have been an improvement, it would not have been innovative.

Perhaps Plato strikes closest to the point of this column with the well-known quote: “Necessity is the mother of invention.”

As the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic came into focus last spring, most companies and governments urged employees to work from home if they could.

Within a matter of months online meetings became commonplace and Zoom software was downloaded by over 2 million people, taking the company’s stock from just over $30 per share to north of $300 per share. Attending a Webex or Teams meeting became routine.

On a personal level, my wife and I even had a Zoom Christmas with our kids and grandkids.

The Bismarck Tribune's Jack Dura reported in October 2020 that 7,200 of the state of North Dakota’s 8,400 employees were “teleworking,” and cited State Auditor Josh Gallion's department as one where all 58 employees had laptops and began working remotely right away.