Gary Adkisson: Necessity generates innovation

Not everyone views innovation the same way.
Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Co., said, “If I had asked the public what they wanted, they would have said a faster horse.”
While that might have been an improvement, it would not have been innovative.
Perhaps Plato strikes closest to the point of this column with the well-known quote: “Necessity is the mother of invention.”
As the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic came into focus last spring, most companies and governments urged employees to work from home if they could.
Within a matter of months online meetings became commonplace and Zoom software was downloaded by over 2 million people, taking the company’s stock from just over $30 per share to north of $300 per share. Attending a Webex or Teams meeting became routine.
On a personal level, my wife and I even had a Zoom Christmas with our kids and grandkids.
The Bismarck Tribune's Jack Dura reported in October 2020 that 7,200 of the state of North Dakota’s 8,400 employees were “teleworking,” and cited State Auditor Josh Gallion's department as one where all 58 employees had laptops and began working remotely right away.
Not every department or employee is able to work remotely as some positions must serve customers in person and others, such as grounds and building maintenance, must be accomplished on site. But most agencies have a significant percentage of employees whose work does lend itself to teleworking.
The necessity of remote working during the pandemic showed us that we can be innovative in how we adapt to this new reality, and here is why that is important to state government.
The state currently leases 438,107 square feet at a cost of $6,609,030 per year, or $13.2 million per budget cycle. In an environment where budget cuts are likely, innovation is critical.
The October Tribune story noted that the Department of Human Services had already given up a 25,000-square-foot lease space, saving the state $300,000 per year.
Lease space by agency ranges from as little as 500 square feet for the Racing Commission at a cost of $5,000 per year; to the Attorney General's Office at 44,776 square feet and a cost of $608,816 per year; to the Department of Human Services at 106,336 square feet and an annual cost of $1,638,595.
Gov. Doug Burgum is a proponent of teleworking and addressed it in his 2021-23 budget presented to the Legislature several weeks ago.
We hope the Legislature will now take a good look at the issue because as Thomas Edison, holder of 1,093 patents said, “The value of an idea lies in the using of it.”
Companies and governments around the globe are finding that employees are more productive and have higher job satisfaction when they are able to work remotely. And if it can also save a lot of money, why would we not innovate?