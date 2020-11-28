Gary Adkisson: More civics education needed

After winning Alabama’s recent election for a U.S. Senate seat, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville displayed a disturbing lack of civic knowledge when he claimed “Our government wasn’t set up for one group to have all three branches of government ... you know, the House, the Senate, and the executive.”

No football or Alabama jokes here because his knowledge gap is not unique. There are numerous online civics quizzes, and what they reveal is that most Americans have little knowledge or understanding of how our federal government operates, the roles and responsibilities of most elected officials, and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.

This is especially disturbing if you read the incorrect information being spread on social media. It is sad and unsettling to realize these same folks are registered voters whose votes are required to maintain our system of government.

One survey revealed that only 12% knew the 13th Amendment freed the slaves and that a whopping 60% didn’t know the term lengths for members of Congress. In a 2019 civics survey, 14% said Antonin Scalia was the current chief justice of the Supreme Court. Scalia had died three years earlier, in 2016.